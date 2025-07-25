  • home icon
  Did Tyler, The Creator say "Odd Future is over" on Instagram Story after unfollowing Frank Ocean? Viral post debunked

Did Tyler, The Creator say "Odd Future is over” on Instagram Story after unfollowing Frank Ocean? Viral post debunked

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 25, 2025
Did Tyler, The Creator say "Odd Future is over"?

Shortly after the news of Tyler, The Creator unfollowing long-time friend and associate Frank Ocean started making rounds on the internet, X page @blondedhomer posted what they claimed was an Instagram Story by Tyler.

The @blondedhomer post dated July 24, 2025, showcased Tyler's "Instagram Story", wherein the rapper had allegedly written:

"Frank and i are no longer on speaking terms. please do not associate him with me from now going forwards. it's sad what someone you thought was your brother would do over a simple misunderstanding. odd future is over."

While the tweet had garnered 3.5 million views at the time of this writing, it was fake, and Tyler had not made any statement declaring that his co-founded hip-hop group, Odd Future, was over.

A community post under the tweet in question read, "Tyler, The Creator did not post this. The screenshot is fake." No verified media portal or publication had reported the same, adding to the lack of credibility of the tweet. Furthermore, the tweet was posted by an X account that identifies as a parody account.

Sportskeeda had checked and verified that none of Tyler's Instagram Stories going back 19 hours, including the ones following the X post's timeline consisted of any story concerning Frank Ocean. Additionally, news of the rapper unfollowing Frank is approximately 15-16 hours old.

Tyler, The Creator reflects on his friendship with Chromakopia collaborator Daniel Caesar

While Tyler, The Creator unfollowed Frank Ocean, putting a question mark over their more than a decade-long friendship, the rapper had previously reflected on his relationship with Chromakopia collaborator Daniel Caesar on Billboard's YouTube channel.

On July 24, 2025, Daniel Caesar and Tyler gave an interview to Billboard wherein they were connected via video call. One of the first questions the rapper and the Canadian singer was asked concerned what they normally did when hanging out together.

Responding to the same, Tyler, The Creator said:

"No lie, when me and Daniel kick it, it's really just us sharing one thought for two hours. Legit one random like, 'Yo, I had a thought.' And it's never a complete thought. It's always like a 40% thought that we're still working out. And then we sit and trade back and forth perspectives and this and that, and by the time we leave we have the full thought."
The IFHY rapper mentioned that these conversations were what he liked about Daniel Caesar. He added that he clicked well with the Canadian singer because both of them shared "a specific frequency" not relatable to many.

Additionally, Tyler, The Creator reflected on how he and Daniel Caesar were "kind of in a similar place." The Yonkers rapper mentioned that he got famous at the age of 18 or 19, making his version of the real world different from most.

"I don't know, most folks my age or even younger probably hear this and be like, 'Bro, you not saying nothing special, we think of that.' But like, I've lived such a different type of life that these thoughts—with this type of gravity—are so new and foreign to me," he said.
Tyler added that he was at a place where he had been thinking about whether he would pursue rap as a career in the long run and whether he wanted to live outside of his home, further contemplating why he stayed in LA for so long.

Tyler and Frank Ocean have been friends since 2010 and have collaborated on several tracks over the years. However, the See You Again rapper has not put forth a reason for his move to unfollow his longtime associate yet.

Divya Singh Rana

Edited by Arunava Dutta
