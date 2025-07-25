Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's friendship traced over the years as the former unfollows the latter on Instagram

Several media outlets have reported that Tyler, The Creator has unfollowed his longtime friend Frank Ocean on Instagram. On July 24, 2025, X account @PopCrave shared the news, which has since received 11 million views.The reason behind Tyler’s surprising move is still unknown. According to an April 2025 report by HipHopHero, Tyler and Frank have been friends since 2010 when they first met.A mutual friend showed Frank the music video of Tyler's French, which featured on his 2009 album Bastard. Frank was impressed with the visuals and called Tyler to compliment him. This gave rise to their friendship, following which Frank Ocean joined Odd Future, a hip-hop group co-founded by Tyler, The Creator.Over the years, the artists have collaborated on multiple tracks like She from the 2011 album Goblin, Slater from the 2013 project Wolf, and Where This Flower Blooms from the 2017 album Flower Boy. Tracing key moments from Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's friendship amid news of the former unfollowing longtime associateShortly after becoming friends and collaborating, Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's performance at the 2012 Coachella marked one of their most iconic moments.At the time, Frank Ocean brought out Tyler during his set, and the duo surprised fans by performing a cover of Bob Dylan's Long Time Gone and one of their collabs Analog 2. Additionally, during an October 2016 interview with GQ, Tyler commented on Frank Ocean's album Blonde, stating that it made him &quot;so, so, so much of a fanboy&quot; despite already being friends with Frank. The IFHY rapper mentioned that he was &quot;really hyped&quot; for his associate. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the same interview, Tyler, The Creator commented on his close bond with Frank Ocean, stating:&quot;That’s the big homie. That’s the real big homie and s*it. Like, any help I need with anything, he always looks out for me. Even before when we grew up, he always had my back. That’s a real friend.&quot;Moreover, Tyler had also expressed support for Frank Ocean's sexual orientation, given that the singer came out via a Tumblr post in 2012, around the release of his debut studio album channel ORANGE.In a September 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Tyler, The Creator, admitted that he was one of the first people that Frank Ocean came out to. He joked about knowing &quot;something was weird&quot; because Frank liked Pop-Tarts without frosting on them.Additionally, in the same interview, Tyler addressed the use of the word &quot;f*ggot&quot;- a slang term for gay, in some of his tracks. Talking about whether using the word was bothersome to Frank Ocean, Tyler, The Creator said:&quot;He knows me, and he knows I don't care about being gay. It's just another word to me. The same as &quot;ni**a.&quot; Let's say Frank started using the word &quot;f*g,&quot; just jokingly. People would be so f*cking confused! They wouldn't know what to do. And it could take the power out of that word.&quot;In August 2020, Frank Ocean lost his younger brother, Ryan Breaux, in a car crash and stepped away from the limelight. However, he made his first appearance in a long time with Tyler in New York City in September 2022, which was captured by the paparazzi.Speculations suggesting a rift in Tyler, The Creator's relations with Frank Ocean started making the rounds when the latter wasn't a feature on Tyler's 2024 album Chromakopia. Moreover, Frank and Tyler haven't collaborated on the latter's recent album DON'T TAP THE GLASS either.