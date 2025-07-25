  • home icon
  • Music
  • Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's friendship traced over the years as the former unfollows the latter on Instagram

Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's friendship traced over the years as the former unfollows the latter on Instagram

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:06 GMT
Day N Vegas - Source: Getty
Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's friendship traced (Image via Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Several media outlets have reported that Tyler, The Creator has unfollowed his longtime friend Frank Ocean on Instagram. On July 24, 2025, X account @PopCrave shared the news, which has since received 11 million views.

Ad

The reason behind Tyler’s surprising move is still unknown. According to an April 2025 report by HipHopHero, Tyler and Frank have been friends since 2010 when they first met.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A mutual friend showed Frank the music video of Tyler's French, which featured on his 2009 album Bastard. Frank was impressed with the visuals and called Tyler to compliment him. This gave rise to their friendship, following which Frank Ocean joined Odd Future, a hip-hop group co-founded by Tyler, The Creator.

Over the years, the artists have collaborated on multiple tracks like She from the 2011 album Goblin, Slater from the 2013 project Wolf, and Where This Flower Blooms from the 2017 album Flower Boy.

Ad

Tracing key moments from Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's friendship amid news of the former unfollowing longtime associate

Shortly after becoming friends and collaborating, Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's performance at the 2012 Coachella marked one of their most iconic moments.

At the time, Frank Ocean brought out Tyler during his set, and the duo surprised fans by performing a cover of Bob Dylan's Long Time Gone and one of their collabs Analog 2.

Ad

Additionally, during an October 2016 interview with GQ, Tyler commented on Frank Ocean's album Blonde, stating that it made him "so, so, so much of a fanboy" despite already being friends with Frank. The IFHY rapper mentioned that he was "really hyped" for his associate.

Ad

In the same interview, Tyler, The Creator commented on his close bond with Frank Ocean, stating:

"That’s the big homie. That’s the real big homie and s*it. Like, any help I need with anything, he always looks out for me. Even before when we grew up, he always had my back. That’s a real friend."
Ad

Moreover, Tyler had also expressed support for Frank Ocean's sexual orientation, given that the singer came out via a Tumblr post in 2012, around the release of his debut studio album channel ORANGE.

In a September 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Tyler, The Creator, admitted that he was one of the first people that Frank Ocean came out to. He joked about knowing "something was weird" because Frank liked Pop-Tarts without frosting on them.

Ad
Ad

Additionally, in the same interview, Tyler addressed the use of the word "f*ggot"- a slang term for gay, in some of his tracks. Talking about whether using the word was bothersome to Frank Ocean, Tyler, The Creator said:

"He knows me, and he knows I don't care about being gay. It's just another word to me. The same as "ni**a." Let's say Frank started using the word "f*g," just jokingly. People would be so f*cking confused! They wouldn't know what to do. And it could take the power out of that word."
Ad

In August 2020, Frank Ocean lost his younger brother, Ryan Breaux, in a car crash and stepped away from the limelight. However, he made his first appearance in a long time with Tyler in New York City in September 2022, which was captured by the paparazzi.

Speculations suggesting a rift in Tyler, The Creator's relations with Frank Ocean started making the rounds when the latter wasn't a feature on Tyler's 2024 album Chromakopia.

Moreover, Frank and Tyler haven't collaborated on the latter's recent album DON'T TAP THE GLASS either.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications