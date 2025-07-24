  • home icon
"This album is a hot 4.5" — Internet reacts to Pitchfork rating Tyler, The Creator's 'DON'T TAP THE GLASS' a 7.7

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 24, 2025 08:06 GMT
Netizens react to Pitchfork rating Tyler, The Creator's latest album (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

On July 24, 2025, Pitchfork published a review of Tyler, The Creator's latest album DON'T TAP THE GLASS, rating the project a 7.7 out of 10. The publication mentioned that none of the album's songs were as "sticky and emotionally rich" as Tyler's previous best work.

Giving a gist of the review, Pitchfork's opening lines read:

"Tyler’s ninth studio album is a brisk, single-minded, and snappy dancefloor romp. He skitters through electro, synth-funk, disco, and Miami bass not to reinvent himself, but to get lost."
Soon after, netizens took to X to express their opinions on Pitchfork's review of DON'T TAP THE GLASS, wherein one X user mocked both the publication and Tyler's album, tweeting:

"My Grandma does the ratings at pitchfork.. don't take her seriously, this album is a hot 4.5"
"Dis album a 4 max," an X user commented.
"Lol are they high or something? This s**t trash 2/10," another X user mentioned.

Additionally, some internet users questioned the credibility of Pitchfork's album reviews.

"Pitchfork is as credible as Wikipedia when it comes to Hip-Hop album reviews!" another internet user said.
"We don’t care about pitchfork rap reviews," another person said.
Moreover, X users also compared Che's Rest In Bass to DON'T TAP THE GLASS, given that the former acquired a higher rating of 8.3, and Pitchfork published its review a day before Tyler's.

"Che ranked higher real art wins," a netizen said
"REST IN BASS >>>>>DONT TAP THE GLASS," another netizen tweeted.

"idk why these pages be posting old stuff"- Tyler, The Creator calls out X page for posting a statement from years ago

Following the release and buzz around his latest album, Tyler, The Creator, and his statements have been making rounds on the internet. In one instance, X page @Kurrco posted a video clip of the rapper criticizing artists who depend on public feedback before releasing music. In the video, Tyler says:

"You know, what is one of the like, most obvious forms of like insecurity to me? When artists put a snippet up of a song on the internet, and wait to see how people react to it, and let the crowdsourcing of opinion dictate if they're gonna put that out. How do you not like your own song enough to put it out?"
Further, the rapper questioned how artists who partake in the practice wait to scratch out songs based on audience reaction.

While the video clip posted by @Kurrco on July 23, 2025, garnered over 1 million views, it is not recent and dates back to Tyler, The Creator's 70-minute-long interview for Converse's All Star series in 2022.

Clarifying the timeline of the video and ensuring that his fans don't confuse a previously made statement with a recent one, Tyler, The Creator took to X on July 23, 2025, writing:

"this from spring 2022, idk why these pages be posting old stuff knowing folks gone think its from yesterday. ( and i like to clarify the time its from because narratives will start, engagement will build and this will get reposted because of the click through rate without context of when it was from or the question that might have been asked to get there)."
Additionally, Tyler's tweet led the X page to mention that the snippet was from 2022 in a comment right below the video.

Tyler, The Creator's DON'T TAP THE GLASS follows his 2024 release Chromakopia. The album consists of 10 songs, with a run-time of 28 minutes and 30 seconds, making it Tyler's shortest album yet.

