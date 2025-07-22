"That s**t is trash" — Rory & Mal disagree on their opinion on Tyler, The Creator's "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" album

Tyler, The Creator's newly released album DON'T TAP THE GLASS became a primary topic of discussion on the New Rory &amp; Mal podcast on July 22, 2025. At one point, Mal, whose real name is Jamil &quot;Mal&quot; Clay, expressed that he was cool as long as Tyler's album didn't rank No. 1 in the upcoming week.On being asked why he made such a statement, Mal said:&quot;That s*it is trash. It's been three hours of trash. That s*it is not it. That album is not it, bro.&quot;On the other hand, Rory said that he was able to listen to Tyler's album only once, adding that he loved how the rapper dropped the album on Monday like his last two albums, allowing people to &quot;live with it throughout the week.&quot;&quot;But not every artist can do that. Tyler's Tyler, so do that. Yeah, he has the luxury of doing that. I miss Tuesday releases. Like I like this. So I haven't had much time. I loved it off the first listen.&quot;Listening to Rory disagree with him on Tyler, The Creator's latest album, Mal acknowledged that the two didn't have distinct taste levels when it came to music. Rory proceeded to tell Mal that he was going to be pissed at his comparison of Tyler's DON'T TAP THE GLASS to Nas' King Disease and Magic albums, stating:&quot;I am not comparing them sonically or lyrically. I'm saying to me this is like his King Disease Magic type series. It's straight. It's good beats, some bars. Nothing's overthought. It's just music. It's just straight to the f*cking point of 'here's a great beat and here's some raps.' It's that version of the Kings Disease in Magic the way Nas and Hit Boy did.&quot;Mal appreciated Tyler's brand and aesthetic; however, he was adamant about not listening to the rapper's latest album.What inspired Tyler, The Creator to release DON'T TAP THE GLASS? Details exploredTyler, The Creator, took to Instagram on July 21, 2025, on the eve of his latest album DON'T TAP THE GLASS' release, to share what inspired him to curate and drop the album.The IFHY rapper recalled that he asked some of his friends why they didn't dance in public, and some of them cited the &quot;fear of being filmed.&quot; Reflecting on the incident, Tyler said:“I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time.”Sharing a turnaround to the first instance, Tyler mentioned that he had come from an intimate listening party of his latest album, comprising 300 people, describing it as &quot;one of the greatest nites of my life.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStating that the listening party had a no phones, no cameras policy, the rapper mentioned:“Everyone was dancing. Moving. Expressing. Sweating. It was truly beautiful. I played the album front to back twice. It felt like that pent up energy finally got released and we craved the idea of letting more of it out.”Toward the end of his note, Tyler, The Creator mentioned that DON'T TAP THE GLASS wasn't made for &quot;sitting still&quot; but rather for movements like driving, running, and dancing. He recommended that one could understand the spirit of the album &quot;only at full volume.&quot;In other news, Tyler, The Creator is currently on his Chromakopia: The World Tour, featuring 18 concerts across four countries. The tour commenced on February 4, 2025, in Minnesota and is set to wrap up on September 21, 2025, in the Philippines.