"What was the point of Bron and Clipse in this video" — Internet reacts to Tyler, The Creator dropping "Stop Playing With Me" music video

Tyler, The Creator dropped the music video for his latest single Stop Playing With Me from the album DON’T TAP THE GLASS on July 21, 2025. Interestingly, the features include NBA icon LeBron James, hip-hop duo Clipse comprising Pusha T and Malice, and LeBron's business partner Maverick Carter.LeBron and Maverick appear in the video when Tyler raps,&quot;F40, this the brand-new coupe/ Stuff it with bi*ches, it’s what the f*ck I do/ Caught the plane with Mav, Bron there too.”Additionally, LeBron James promoted the music video via X by re-posting Tyler's tweet and writing, “STOP FKN PLAYING WITH ME!!!!”.On the other hand, Clipse member Pusha T also promoted the song and music video on his Instagram Story on July 21, 2025, writing “Ay this s*it so [fire emoji].” Netizens were also quick to react to Tyler, The Creator's Stop Playing With Me music video, and took to X to express their opinions.One of the X users questioned the Clipse and LeBron James' presence on Tyler's music video, tweeting:&quot;What was the point of Bron and Clipse in this video… haven’t heard the album yet, does The Clipse have a verse on this?&quot;God Ghost Writer 👁‍🗨 @kingchudyLINKWhat was the point of Bron and Clipse in this video… haven’t heard the album yet, does The Clipse have a verse on this?&quot;“bron come stand in this room for a lil bit”&quot; an X user commented, suggesting what Tyler must've told LeBron&quot;LeBron James is hilarious. But it’s definitely “music”&quot; another X user mentioned Additionally, some internet users speculated that LeBron and Pusha T's presence in the video was a subtle jab at Drake, given that the rapper has a beef with Pusha and his relations with the NBA icon recently turned sour.&quot;“F*ck you &amp; your mama” With Clipse and LBJ As cameos 😂😂 How is this not a Drake diss lol&quot; an internet user stated&quot;Drake somewhere in Europe w a dead a** crowd crying rn 😭&quot; another internet user saidOn the other hand, some compared Stop Playing With Me's music video to Kendrick Lamar's 2024 track Squabble Up: &quot;Squabble up influence?&quot; a netizen questioned &quot;Another Squabble Up video&quot; another netizen expressed&quot;This album was not made for sitting still&quot;: Tyler, The Creator pens a note addressing the vision behind latest albumTyler, The Creator announced his ninth studio album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS, on July 18, 2025, and released it days later on July 21, 2025. Addressing how he perceives the album, Tyler penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on the day of his album's release.Recalling how he got the idea for the album, Tyler said that he had asked some of his friends why they didn't dance in public, and some said, &quot;because of the fear of being filmed.&quot;This made the rapper ponder about dance, a natural form of expression and connection to music, becoming &quot;a ghost&quot;, which made him wonder &quot;how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe IFHY rapper mentioned that he had an intimate listening party of his album for 300 people on the eve of its release, where he played the project front-to-back twice. Dubbing it &quot;one of the greatest nites&quot; of his life, Tyler, The Creator stated that phones and cameras weren't allowed at the party, allowing people to express themselves by dancing.Describing the impact of his newly released project and how he envisions it, Tyler wrote:“This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing. Driving. Running. Any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume.&quot;Tyler, The Creator's ninth studio album comes a year after his 2024 project Chromakopia. DON’T TAP THE GLASS comprises ten songs performed and produced by Tyler.