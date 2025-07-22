  • home icon
  • Music
  • "What was the point of Bron and Clipse in this video" — Internet reacts to Tyler, The Creator dropping "Stop Playing With Me" music video

"What was the point of Bron and Clipse in this video" — Internet reacts to Tyler, The Creator dropping "Stop Playing With Me" music video

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 22, 2025 01:11 GMT
Day N Vegas - Source: Getty
Netizens react to Tyler, The Creator's new music video (Image via Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Tyler, The Creator dropped the music video for his latest single Stop Playing With Me from the album DON’T TAP THE GLASS on July 21, 2025. Interestingly, the features include NBA icon LeBron James, hip-hop duo Clipse comprising Pusha T and Malice, and LeBron's business partner Maverick Carter.

Ad

LeBron and Maverick appear in the video when Tyler raps,

"F40, this the brand-new coupe/ Stuff it with bi*ches, it’s what the f*ck I do/ Caught the plane with Mav, Bron there too.”

Additionally, LeBron James promoted the music video via X by re-posting Tyler's tweet and writing, “STOP FKN PLAYING WITH ME!!!!”.

On the other hand, Clipse member Pusha T also promoted the song and music video on his Instagram Story on July 21, 2025, writing “Ay this s*it so [fire emoji].” Netizens were also quick to react to Tyler, The Creator's Stop Playing With Me music video, and took to X to express their opinions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One of the X users questioned the Clipse and LeBron James' presence on Tyler's music video, tweeting:

"What was the point of Bron and Clipse in this video… haven’t heard the album yet, does The Clipse have a verse on this?"
Ad
"“bron come stand in this room for a lil bit”" an X user commented, suggesting what Tyler must've told LeBron
"LeBron James is hilarious. But it’s definitely “music”" another X user mentioned

Additionally, some internet users speculated that LeBron and Pusha T's presence in the video was a subtle jab at Drake, given that the rapper has a beef with Pusha and his relations with the NBA icon recently turned sour.

Ad
"“F*ck you & your mama” With Clipse and LBJ As cameos 😂😂 How is this not a Drake diss lol" an internet user stated
"Drake somewhere in Europe w a dead a** crowd crying rn 😭" another internet user said

On the other hand, some compared Stop Playing With Me's music video to Kendrick Lamar's 2024 track Squabble Up:

"Squabble up influence?" a netizen questioned
Ad
"Another Squabble Up video" another netizen expressed

"This album was not made for sitting still": Tyler, The Creator pens a note addressing the vision behind latest album

Tyler, The Creator announced his ninth studio album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS, on July 18, 2025, and released it days later on July 21, 2025. Addressing how he perceives the album, Tyler penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on the day of his album's release.

Ad

Recalling how he got the idea for the album, Tyler said that he had asked some of his friends why they didn't dance in public, and some said, "because of the fear of being filmed."

This made the rapper ponder about dance, a natural form of expression and connection to music, becoming "a ghost", which made him wonder "how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time.”

Ad
Ad

The IFHY rapper mentioned that he had an intimate listening party of his album for 300 people on the eve of its release, where he played the project front-to-back twice. Dubbing it "one of the greatest nites" of his life, Tyler, The Creator stated that phones and cameras weren't allowed at the party, allowing people to express themselves by dancing.

Describing the impact of his newly released project and how he envisions it, Tyler wrote:

Ad
“This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing. Driving. Running. Any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."

Tyler, The Creator's ninth studio album comes a year after his 2024 project Chromakopia. DON’T TAP THE GLASS comprises ten songs performed and produced by Tyler.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications