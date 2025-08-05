  • home icon
  • Music
  •  "The way she ended Sydney Sweeney" - Internet reacts to Beyonce starring in Levi's "Denim Cowboy" ad film 

 "The way she ended Sydney Sweeney" - Internet reacts to Beyonce starring in Levi's "Denim Cowboy" ad film 

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified Aug 05, 2025 11:03 GMT
Beyonc&eacute; RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York - Source: Getty
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, August 5, Levi's dropped a new ad featuring Beyonce, titled The Denim Cowboy. The music video-style ad has since been making rounds on the internet.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The ad was shared by @PopBase on X later on Tuesday morning, and has since gone viral, receiving over 1 million views, 37K likes, 2K retweets, and 3K saves. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

Ad

Some users compared Beyonce's new ad to Sydney Sweeney's ad for American Eagle jeans. Dropped mid-July, the latter found itself at the center of racist controversies soon after its release, mainly due to the wordplay on jeans-genes.

"Sweeney wears them better" - commented an X user.
"Beyoncé's great, wonder if it'll draw controversy like American Eagle tho" - added another.
"What’s with all of these Jean commercials coming out of the woodwork lately?" - questioned a third one.
Ad

Meanwhile, others wondered if Queen Bey's Levi's ad would also draw the same kind of attention that the American Eagle ad did.

"levi’s said they have something to say about that american eagle ad" - replied a fourth user.
"Why does every major artist think they need to do a country crossover now? Is it just because country music guarantees commercial success or are they actually passionate about the genre?" - asked a fifth one.
Ad
"Why is everyone rocking jeans? And would there be an outcry for her doing it as well?" - remarked a sixth netizen.
"Me watching a jeans ad like it’s a Marvel post-credit scene" - commented a seventh user.

Beyonce's new Levi's ad has three segments

Ad

The video was divided into three segments. In the first one - titled The Ice - the Halo singer arrives at a laundromat facility riding on a horse, entering inside with a tin bucket full of water in hands.

She then shimmies out of her Levi's jeans, pours the water from the bucket into the washer alongside with the jeans, and then sits with a newspaper, waiting for it to clean in her underwear.

Ad

The second segment is titled The Heat, and features a dinner on a break mid-afternoon, with Beyonce working behind the counter as she continues to sweat. After handling her last customer, the country singer opens the freezer, pulls out her denim shirt stored inside, and then steps out wearing it.

The third segment, called The Smoke, takes place in a bar with a pool table. Here, Beyonce wins against a man, and gets him to take off his jeans as her winning reward, ultimately stepping out with the jeans as she rides on her bike and drives off.

Ad

According to Fashion United, the latest ad is part of a new Levi's campaign in collaboration with the Say My Name singer, called REIIMAGINE.

Focusing on the modern reinterpretation of Levi's heritage, the new campaign comes with a new message. Levi's' Global CMO, Kenny Mitchell, said about it:

"The campaign has put women at the center of the narrative and set in motion a new, iconic chapter in Levi's history."
Ad

The Beyonce x Levi's denim collection will be available for sale on the denim brand's website from Thursday, August 7.

About the author
Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Know More
Edited by Akanksha Mishra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications