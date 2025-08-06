Is BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘BORN AGAIN’ ft. Doja Cat & RAYE a K-pop song? MTV VMAs “Best Kpop” nomination sparks fan outrage

BLACKPINK’s Lisa earned a Best K-Pop nod at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for her track BORN AGAIN with Doja Cat and RAYE. The nominees were announced on August 5, 2025, with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on September 7, 2025, at UBS Arena, Long Island.The nomination has drawn varied reactions from fans online. The song is entirely in English, featuring BLACKPINK's LISA with U.S. artist Doja Cat and U.K. singer RAYE. According to Sony Music’s official press release from February 2025, BORN AGAIN is a &quot;Pop&quot; song described as &quot;dynamic and high-energy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostListeners also argue the song sounds more like global pop than K-pop. Posts on X criticized the choice, with some suggesting it should have been in &quot;Best Pop&quot; or &quot;Best Collaboration&quot; instead. One comment read:&quot;BORN AGAIN, a song by a THAI woman featuring AMERICAN and BRITISH women, with ENGLISH lyrics being nominated under KPOP category is stupidity @vmas. It deserves Best POP and Collaboration nominations. This is like giving free pass to haters to hate on #LISA if ever she wins #VMAs.&quot;엘라 ✨ @MhannwellaLINKBORN AGAIN, a song by a THAI woman featuring AMERICAN and BRITISH women, with ENGLISH lyrics being nominated under KPOP category is stupidity @vmas. It deserves Best POP and Collaboration nominations. This is like giving free pass to haters to hate on #LISA if ever she wins #VMAsThe nomination has got fans &quot;confused&quot; about how VMAs sorts songs into genres, especially when artists cross languages and markets.&quot;Confused as to why they chose born again out of all songs when it’s literally the most non kpop song …couldn’t easily gave it collab VMAs just be doing sh*t fr,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;They want to cage lisa in that k-pop catagory so bad. In what world Born again is a k-pop song , when song is in english and the artists are from Uk,Us and Thailand. get f*cking over with that bullsh*t,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;I love kpop &amp; being an idol isn’t derogatory, but this is stupid. “born again” is in english, lisa is thai and raye &amp; doja are western artists, so it’s not kpop. a category that was born to appreciate kpop’s industry became an excuse to avoid nominating idols in big categories,&quot; a person shared.Many fans question the decision, pointing out that the song is entirely in English, features no Korean lyrics or artists, and doesn’t fit the typical style of K-pop.&quot;I'm so baffled, because they couldn’t pick a worse song to put in that category, none of the girls are korean and nothing about born again screams kpop, they didn’t even try to be slick by picking futw,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Very confused about the born again category tho not a single korean person or korean lyric on that song and yet it's nominated for best korean pop? just because one of the three women is part of a kpop group as well? such a reach,&quot; another fan added.BLACKPINK members make history by earning solo VMA nominations togetherBLACKPINK has set a fresh record at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. For the first time, all four members - Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa - are competing as solo acts in the same Best K-Pop category within one year.Rosé dominates with eight nominations. Seven are for her Bruno Mars duet APT., shortlisted for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects. Her single Toxic Till the End also joins the Best K-Pop list. Jennie earns a Best K-Pop nod for like JENNIE, Jisoo for Earthquake, and Lisa for BORN AGAIN. BORN AGAIN, part of her solo album ALTER EGO, dropped in February 2025 via Lisa’s label LLOUD in partnership with RCA. The song debuted at number 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.