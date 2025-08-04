"Apologize to Jennie"- Billboard journalist sparks fan backlash for spotlighting BLACKPINK member's stage presence in public interview

On August 4, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie's fans expressed dissatisfaction over a Billboard News street interview. Billboard posted a video on X that featured a segment where people were asked their opinions on viral concert moments involving female artists. While several artists were mentioned, the portion about the BLACKPINK member drew particular attention.In the clip, interviewer Leah La Rosa asked two girls if they had seen BLACKPINK on their ongoing DEADLINE World Tour. She referred to a viral video from a previous performance. There was a moment where Jennie stood still with her hands in her back pockets while the other members danced beside her.At the time the video circulated, fans had explained that Jennie was likely adjusting her in-ear monitors. However, in the interview, Leah prompted the girls to comment on the moment.One of the girls responded:&quot;Well... she was always like that for years. I mean fans, maybe just like her face, her emotions, her attitude.&quot;The remark appeared to surprise the friend standing next to her. The now-deleted clip widely spread across platforms and prompted criticism from some fans, who felt the moment was misinterpreted.An X user, @JENNIEBAR_CN, wrote:&quot;Using haters’ videos in your report to misrepresent her actions is unprofessional and contradicts Billboard’s journalistic standards and decades-long legacy. Apologize to Jennie!&quot;Many BLINKs commented on the use of the clip, noting that Billboard had recently worked with Jennie and honored her with a Global Force Award earlier this year.&quot;This is so disrespectful and unprofessional especially when you are using a video that is completely taken out of context. you literally had her on your cover not that long ago and had her attending one of your events. no jennie no clicks I guess,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;I hate this like people just do anything &amp; act like they love her when they start to face backlash so annoying @billboard you will keep losing your credibility because you don't verify hope you stop using her name for clicks too,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;She had no idea who blackpink was what kind of journalism is this? no research beforehand? billboard is gonna get cooked,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;Billboard is so f*cking unprofessional, and it's not first time they are talking about women with ill intentions. their desperation for few clicks and money is crazy,&quot; another one said.Following the reaction, the video was deleted shortly after posting. However, some fans continued to call for an official response from Billboard or the journalist.&quot;Its incredibly disrespectful, unprofessional to use a video from known hater who body-shames and sl*tshames Jennie &amp; BLACKPINK, and without context or fact checking that she was adjusting her IEM. As a journalist Leah Larosa failed to do her job,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;You have got to be kidding me. If you're uneducated about the topic, why do the segment,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;Interesting ok, the way I see it is @billboard you sent the wrong person for the assignment! And for Leah, you also clearly dropped the ball and are not being honest in not knowing of BLACKPINK! Own up, apologize and move on!,&quot; another one said.More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie's recent activities, as the Billboard journalist respondsAfter the clip went viral, fans identified the host as Leah La Rosa. In response to the reactions, she addressed the matter via her personal account. She clarified that she doesn’t work at Billboard and had only been hired for the day to ask questions about trending moments online.Leah explained that she was not familiar with BLACKPINK and was simply told Jennie had gone viral for a specific onstage moment.She wrote on her Instagram:&quot;@jennierubyjane can you pick me up? I'm scared. (For the trolls- I don't work at Billboard. I was hired as talent for the day to interview people about viral social media music moments. I didn't know who BLACKPINK was, but I was told Jennie had a viral moment on stage and people were talking about it on social. My job was to get fan reaction on the streets about the viral moment/ the discourse on social media.&quot;She added that she was not aware the final post had been published until the next morning, when she came across several negative messages online, stating:&quot;The edit does not represent my views or opinions- I'm not educated on the BLACKPINK lore or fanbase. I was just doing the job that was assigned to me for the day. Stop sending me and my family/friends d3ath threats-extremely weird behavior. This is SO unserious settle down. For Jennie- keep popping off queen! Sending love)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Jennie continues to remain in the spotlight through BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour. On August 1, she was spotted at Incheon International Airport on her way to Paris. The singer dressed in an all-black outfit with oversized headphones and a “No Fun” cap.During the Paris leg of the tour, the singer also performed Handlebars, her collaboration track with Dua Lipa, from her debut solo album, live for the first time. Fans cheered the performance, as it marked another milestone in her ongoing solo journey alongside group activities.The Solo singer is also expanding her professional reach beyond the stage. On July 24, 2025, her new joint management deal with ALTA Music Group was officially announced. While her creative base remains with her own label Odd Atelier, ALTA will oversee her global activities. This signals a new phase in her international career.She will continue releasing music under Columbia Records, the label behind her solo debut Ruby, which was released earlier this year.