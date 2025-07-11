“Are those pilates socks?”- Jennie’s ICN airport look sends fans spiraling as BLACKPINK heads to LA for DEADLINE Tour

On Friday, July 11, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie was spotted at the Incheon International airport on her way to board the flight towards LA for the K-pop girl group's ongoing DEADLINE World Tour. At the airport, the many pictures that were taken of the idol showcased her wearing sock-like shoes, which stunned and confused netizens.
Fans discussed the idol's shoes, wondering if she was only wearing socks to walk around the airport. However, fans soon found out that she was wearing the Vibram Five Fingers Pilates and Yoga shoes. While netizens were still skeptical about her choice of footwear, many people defended her by stating that the shoes are known for their comfort.
Here are a few fan reactions as people hilariously reacted to the singer's shoes at the Incheon International Airport:
"that’s jennie’s pilates socks LEAVE HER ALONE," a fan wrote on X.
"Is this a shoe or a sock? It looks so unique… but also kinda cool!" said a fan on X.
"I just know she's ijbol-ing herself on her footwear. So unserious," added another fan.
"She a 10/10 but she wears barefoot toe shoes," commented a netizen.
More fans and netizens commented that they felt the shoes were fashionable and cool.
"You guys just don’t get it this is drippy," stated a fan.
"watch this be a trend ijbol jennie you unserious woman," added an X user.
"must be jennie’s most bizarre looking airport outfit because of her shoes but her face card?????? her body tea???? oh, mother still ate!!" said a netizen.
"her shoes?!!! (or whatever that they are) pretty sure it’s going to become a trend soon," commented another X user.
All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jennie and her solo activities
BLACKPINK's Jennie or Jennie Ruby Jane began her solo career in November 2023 with the establishment of her own label, Odd Atelier. Soon, in December, she and her fellow BLACKPINK members departed their agency, YG Entertainment, after the end of their individual contracts.
While BLACKPINK continues to stay under YG Entertainment as a group, the idol and her fellow members have ventured into other agencies or their own labels for solo promotions. She rolled out her first independent single in October 2024 called Mantra, which was soon followed by the announcement of her first studio album, Ruby.
The idol also signed with Columbia Records for international promotions of her solo career. Following the same, she rolled out two pre-release singles called Love Hangover feat. Dominick Fike and ExtraL feat. Doechii in January and February 2025, respectively. Soon, in March of the same year, she released her album, which held its title track like JENNIE.
In April 2025, she made her debut as a soloist at 2025 Coachella, performing her various iconic tracks, such as Seoul City, ExtraL, Filter, Starlight, ZEN, and more from Ruby. Currently, the idol is on tour with her fellow BLACKPINK members for their ongoing 2025 DEADLINE World Tour. The tour kicked off with a two-day concert at the Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6.
The next DEADLINE show is scheduled for July 12 and 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States, and fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the same.