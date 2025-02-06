"Fashion icon for a reason"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie becomes #1 influencer with highest SS25 Haute Couture EMV, generating $16.9M

BLACKPINK member Jennie has topped the Top Influencers at the Haute Couture SS25 list by Lefty, an influencer marketing platform. The platform recently released its reports on the brands and influencers that gained maximum traction and were the most influential during the recent Paris Fashion Week.

Chanel, the label that the SOLO singer was representing, generated a total of $38.7 million EMV, with an engagement rate of 2.59%. Fans took to X to express their glee over the news. One user wrote:

"Thank God she tagged them and posted on time.. Fashion icon for a reason"

"the 'musician' is so sexy to me" a user wrote

"this achievement of jennie feels like a grand reward to all those efforts put in engaging with countless posts on ig tiktok and twitter" a fan replied

"Jennie effect as usual... now we need Jennie on Calvin Klein runway" another fan replied

The report is based on the data collected from January 27, 2025, to February 1, 2025. According to the report, Jennie alone generated $16.9 million for Chanel, followed by Kylie Jenner at number two.

Another BLACKPINK member Jisoo, model Kendall Jenner, and Heart Evangelista ranked amongst the top five influencers at the Paris Fashion Week held in January 2025.

"Y’all don’t understand how huge this is" another fan wrote

"Jennie back on her throne" a user replied

"She’s an absolute insane force in the fashion world" another user wrote

BLACKPINK Jennie's activities in 2025 so far

In January 2025, the Mantra hitmaker announced her first solo studio album, Ruby. The album will contain 15 tracks with guest features on the digital version from Childish Gambino, Doechii, FKJ, Kali Uchis, Dominic Fike, and Dua Lipa. The physical versions of the album, however, will only feature solo renditions by Jennie.

Additionally, she will also embark on a concert tour in the US and South Korea from March 6. Titled The Ruby Experience, the concert tour will be held in New York, Los Angeles, and Seoul, with a portion of the LA concert proceedings being donated to the LA wildfires relief fund.

The singer recently released the song Love Hangover ft Dominic Fike from her upcoming album. The song made its presence felt by ranking in several music charts across South Korea and the US.

Following the song's release, Jennie also released a lyrics breakdown video where she went through the song stanza by stanza for her Korean fans.

