"Where's the similarities?" - Fans defend Jennie amid 'Handlebars' plagiarism allegations over Lisa's FUTW choreography at BLACKPINK's Paris concert

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently under fire for alleged choreography plagiarism following her recent solo performance during the group’s concert in Paris on August 3. During the Paris leg of BLACKPINK’s Deadline tour, she performed her solo track Handlebars for the first time on tour.Controversy arose over one particular dance move, where she is seen kneeling on a backup dancer who is lying down, a moment that some fans claim resembles a choreography from Lisa’s FUTW stage. In Lisa’s performance, she had similarly knelt over a female dancer, sparking comparisons.Soon after clips of Jennie’s performance circulated online, accusations of copying began surfacing on social media. However, her fans were quick to defend her, insisting that the two performances are not the same. They pointed out several differences, such as the star performing the move with both male and female dancers, while Lisa’s act was performed only with women.&quot;Where's the similarities? are we acting blind?&quot; tweeted a fan on X.Fans also emphasized that similar concepts or poses in choreography are common in the performance industry and shouldn't be immediately labeled as copying.&quot;copies? they do that in a same room&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;These are two different dance moves what are u on,&quot; said another fan.&quot;Pls don't be stupid,&quot; added a user.Several more fans chimed in with similar sentiments.&quot;I don’t know what is copy means to you, but those choroe are different, and they have same group of dancers right? You are just starting a nonsense fanwar, don't show your stupidity.&quot; commented a fan.&quot;So what did she copy???&quot; said another fan.&quot;The two dances seem different.&quot; wrote a netizen.Jennie's continuing streak of controversies during the Deadline tourBLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour recently made its stop in Paris with two sold-out shows at the iconic Stade de France on August 2 and 3. With this, BLACKPINK became the only girls' group to sell out the massive venue multiple times, marking another milestone in their global journey.The Paris concert was especially notable as Jennie performed Handlebars, her collaborative track with Dua Lipa from her debut solo album Ruby, for the first time on tour. While fans were thrilled to see the live debut, the performance soon drew criticism.This isn’t the first time Jennie has faced scrutiny during the Deadline tour. At the Los Angeles stop on July 13, she abruptly paused mid-performance during Boombayah due to a microphone issue. While some fans sympathized, others criticized the moment as unprofessional and disruptive to the group's synchronization.On the same night, another moment sparked backlash during her solo stage for Like JENNIE. As the camera zoomed in for a close-up, Jennie unbuttoned her upper jacket to reveal a bikini-style top underneath. While intended as a bold stage move, it was deemed provocative by many netizens.With multiple controversies emerging since the tour’s launch, BLACKPINK’s Deadline has remained a talking point online.