“They’re grown adults” — Fans defend BLACKPINK's Jennie as her frisky move during the LA concert sparks "provocative" & "vulgar" criticism online

On July 13, 2025, Jennie from BLACKPINK grabbed major attention during the group’s DEADLINE concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Midway through her solo act, like JENNIE, she quickly tugged her jacket open, showing a bikini-style top beneath.

The blink-fast move lasted seconds, yet fans swiftly captured and posted the footage across social media. As soon as the moment surfaced on the internet, numerous users flooded X with backlash. One netizen commented, claiming the wardrobe selection seemed overly "provocative,"

"What’s been going on with BLACKPINK recently? I don’t understand why they feel the need to present themselves this way. Isn’t it starting to feel a bit too provocative?"

Shortly afterward, others responded in support, defending Jennie.

“They’re grown adults," an X user commented.

レオン 🇧🇿🤴🏿 @B3LiiZ3 LINK They’re grown adults. Who cares?

Many argued that she's an adult simply having fun, pointing out that similar actions by American artists go largely unnoticed.

"No its adult woman having fun why is it such a big deal other American artist are this and worse but it’s only a problem bc it’s BLACKPINK," a netizen said.

"They’re grown and can do what they want," a viewer noted.

"Girl they’re almost 30 😂😂😂😂," another fan added.

Others argued that pop acts, especially women, ought to dress as they choose without relentless criticism. Many pointed out that a similar act from male artists rarely sparks the same reaction.

"People in the comments talking about this being too provocative man this is why i’ll never be involved in the k pop community YOU HAVE A GODDESS ON YOUR SCREEN AND YOU’RE WORRYING ABOUT YOUR 19TH CENTURY ASS MORALS?!," a fan remarked.

"If a guy lifted his shirt and showed his abs, people would call him s*xy or hot, but if it’s a woman, then somehow it’s ‘a bit provocative’? Misogyny is reeking," a user mentioned.

"She’s literally wearing her bikini on top of her bra to show off her merch people act as if they haven’t seen women wear bikinis or bras why is it always such a big deal when it comes to Jennie? idols wear worse in water bomb," a person shared.

BLACKPINK opens record-breaking DEADLINE tour in North America at the SoFi Stadium

BLACKPINK kicked off the North American leg of their DEADLINE tour with two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12 and 13. Over 100,000 people attended, making them the first girl group to sell out the venue for two nights in a row, according to Live Nation (via THR).

The concerts came alongside their first group release in nearly three years, JUMP. On the second night, fans got a surprise performance by Bruno Mars and Rosé.

BLACKPINK's DEADLINE tour moves next to cities like Chicago, Toronto, and New York before heading overseas. Stops are scheduled in Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

