"Just looking for reasons to hate" — Fans defend BLACKPINK's Jennie amid backlash over "rude" behavior towards staff at 'DEADLINE' Goyang concert

On July 5 and 6, 2025, the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK commenced their DEADLINE global tour with back-to-back fully booked showcases at Goyang Arena in Seoul. Both events marked the ensemble’s onstage reunion after 2.8 years.

However, during the rendition of BLACKPINK's track Forever Young, member Jennie faced a slight footwear complication that briefly shifted the routine. Visuals from the event capture her motioning toward crew members, using allegedly ‘rude’ behavior to indicate her concern. The gesture has since become a topic of online backlash among viewers.

Public responses remain split. Certain netizens critiqued Jennie’s expressions as curt, while others observed a smile at the conclusion, noting she appeared focused on resolving the concern efficiently. One X user commented, saying,

"Idk but she literally smiled at them and her part was next she can’t do that by herself!!! People just looking for reasons to hate, as usual."

Fans quickly rallied in the Mantra hitmaker's defense, claiming that critics were simply reaching for "hate" because her performance was otherwise "hard."

"SLAYED HER PERFORMANCE SO HARD THAT THEY HAD TO FIND SOMETHING TO HATE ON HER," a fan remarked.

"She will never be the mean girl you all want her to be," a user mentioned.

"They can’t drag her performance her vocals, her dancing, her outfits, so they go back to calling her a mean girl ijbol," a person shared.

Many defended her actions at the concert, saying the BLACKPINK rapper wasn’t being "rude"—she simply had to raise her voice and gesture clearly so the staff could hear and understand her over the loud music.

"She tried to do it herself but they called her to help her out. She was smiling at them , and screamed because they were literally at a concert next to the stage with super loud music and the staff had headphones on," a netizen said.

"Naurrrrr girlllll she isn’t rude. She has to raise her voice telling the crew on what to do. After all, it’s a concert and it’s super loud! C’mon ppl that backlash isn’t necessary!" a netizen noted.

"She’s at a loud concert — speakers blasting, crowd screaming. she had to raise her voice and use strong gestures so staff could understand her. and y’all really called that an attitude problem? be serious. you’re not concerned, you’re just looking for a reason to hate," another fan added.

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE Seoul concert featured a star-studded crowd

BLACKPINK’s Seoul stopover drew wide attention within South Korea’s entertainment circuit, too. A long list of recognizable personalities turned up, including BTS’s j-hope, Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi, and TWICE’s Nayeon and Jihyo, as well as aespa.

A wide range of other top-tier celebrities also made appearances, such as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The8, and Jeonghan; NEWJEANS; LE SSERAFIM; IVE; BABYMONSTER; TREASURE; (G)I-DLE’s Minnie; KEP1ER’s Huening Bahiyyih; and EXO’s Suho and D.O.

Well-known actors, including Lee Min-ho, Jung Hae-in, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Hye-ri, Seol In-ah, Seo In-guk, and Lee Donghwi, were also seen among the audience.

In addition, BLACKPINK introduced a fresh single titled Jump during the show and performed the track live for the very first time. The DEADLINE tour is set to cover 16 locations throughout Asia, Europe, and North America.

