"Funny how People still call them inorganic" - Fans react as BLACKPINK's 'JUMP' becomes 4th fastest female K-pop MV to hit 1 million likes on YouTube

BLACKPINK is currently dominating the internet with their latest music video, JUMP. The MV reached 1 million likes on YouTube in just 1 hour and 3 minutes. This makes it the 4th fastest music video by a female K-pop act to achieve this milestone. All other records in this top-tier list also belong to BLACKPINK.

Ad

Released on July 11, 2025, JUMP is the group’s first comeback single in nearly three years. The track officially debuted live during the opening weekend of their DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang, South Korea. The music video is co-produced by Diplo and directed by Dave Meyers. It shows bold visuals and hardstyle sound elements.

Here is the list of the Top 5 fastest BLACKPINK music videos to reach 1 million likes on YouTube:

Kill This Love - 30 minutes Ice Cream - 34 minutes Lovesick Girls - 52 minutes JUMP - 1 hour 3 minutes How You Like That - 1 hour 13 minutes

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were quick to notice that the like count was increasing faster than the view count, leading to confusion. Some even alleged that YouTube had “frozen” views as JUMP had 1 million likes with less than 400,000 views at one point.

YouTube later responded that such view freezes are part of their standard verification process to filter out fake plays. Despite this, the video soared past 9.3 million views and 1.8 million likes within hours at the time of writing this article. An X user, @pinksviral, wrote,

Ad

"i think blackpink are genuinely the only kpop artists who perform consistently well on youtube despite all the rule changes and reforms, its funny how people still call them inorganic."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many pointed out that not only did JUMP outperform Pink Venom in reaching 1M likes, but it did so in a shorter time. Fans also mentioned how the group "broke YouTube."

"We broke youtube once again," a fan commented.

"blackpink is so famous that they broke youtube," an X user remarked.

"oh jump what A QUICK HIT YOU ARE," a netizen added.

Ad

"BREAKING THEIR OWN RECORDS ARE TOTALLY INSANE!!!," another one said.

Others shared charts and comparisons showing how JUMP now stands as 2025’s fastest MV to reach 1 million likes among K-pop girl groups.

"The views can't catch up ... lol," an X user added.

"I can't control I'm wheezing we were worrying for nothing BLINKS revived from every corner cuz what blackpink already hit 20million+ views already," a fan mentioned.

Ad

"YOU GUYS JUMP HIT 1M LIKES IN JUST AN HOUR??? PINK VENOM TOOK 1H 41M... THIS IS ACTUALLY INSANE OMGGGG," another person wrote.

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE Tour dates, solo milestones, and full performance schedule

After their solo ventures, BLACKPINK’s return with JUMP comes alongside their massive DEADLINE World Tour. The tour will take them through 16 cities with over 30 shows. Their first performances in Goyang featured 27-song setlists.

Ad

Each member has had an active solo phase in the past few years. ROSÉ dropped her full-length album rosie in December 2024, followed by JISOO’s mini-album Amortage in February 2025. LISA released Alter Ego in early 2025, and JENNIE came back with her solo project Ruby in spring.

Ad

Here are the complete tour dates for BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour:

July 12–13, 2025 : Los Angeles, USA at SoFi Stadium

: Los Angeles, USA at SoFi Stadium July 18, 2025 : Chicago, USA at Soldier Field

: Chicago, USA at Soldier Field July 22–23, 2025 : Toronto, Canada at Rogers Stadium

: Toronto, Canada at Rogers Stadium July 26–27, 2025 : New York, USA at Citi Field

: New York, USA at Citi Field August 2–3, 2025 : Paris, France at Stade de France

: Paris, France at Stade de France August 6, 2025 : Milan, Italy at Ippodromo Snai La Maura

: Milan, Italy at Ippodromo Snai La Maura August 9–10, 2025 : Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic

: Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic August 15–16, 2025 : London, UK at Wembley Stadium

: London, UK at Wembley Stadium October 18–19, 2025 : Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National Stadium

: Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National Stadium October 24–26, 2025 : Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala Stadium

: Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala Stadium November 1–2, 2025 : Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

: Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium November 22–23, 2025 : Bulacan, Philippines at Philippine Arena

: Bulacan, Philippines at Philippine Arena November 29–30, 2025 : Singapore at National Stadium

: Singapore at National Stadium January 16–18, 2026 : Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

: Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium

Ad

BLACKPINK is now back with JUMP, breaking records just hours after its release. Fans are more excited than ever for what’s next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More