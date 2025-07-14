"And people still doubt their friendship"- Fans react as Bruno Mars breaks 8-year no guest streak with surprise Rosé duet at BLACKPINK's LA show

On July 13, 2025, at BLACKPINK's second night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, fans were left stunned as Bruno Mars made an unexpected appearance during Rosé’s solo stage. The American singer joined her to perform their hit collaboration APT. According to user @Riitheweirdo on X, this was Bruno’s first guest performance at another artist’s concert in nearly eight years.

Ad

Rosé had just started the final segment of her solo set when Bruno walked on stage. Both artists wore matching jackets reminiscent of the APT. music video. They exchanged a quick hug and began the song.

APT., a high-energy track, became a breakout hit in late 2024. It quickly captured both Western and K-pop audiences.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As the clips of the performance from the concert went viral on internet, fans flocked to social media to express their delight. They praised the performance and also the friendship betweent Bruno and Rosé. An X user, @Riitheweirdo, wrote,

"Coming out as a guest performer for Rosé for the first time after 8 years is insane, the lengths Bruno has gone for her and people still doubt their friendship."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their happiness by stating how much they enjoyed the performance. They also commented on the long-term friendship between the two.

"The first time they sing this banger together at an arena live. Chills without a doubt. People must have gone wild," an X user wrote.

"that's THE COMEBACK that we were waiting for," a fan commented.

"Yes that's the real Truth Bruno Mars never did this any Artist. I still can't believe it happened. So it's official BRUNOSÉ 4ever," another one said.

Ad

"And their jackets match too!!!! Bruno went out his way to match Rosie BRUNOSÉ friendship is something else! Thank you Bruno for being the best collaborator ever," a user wrote.

Others too joined in as they called this collaboration "greatest" and "iconic".

"ICONIC!!!!! THEY OWNED THAT STAGE," a fan commented.

"greatest of Korean x USA crossovers of all time!," an X user wrote.

Ad

"APT is the collab of the century!," a netizen remarked.

More on BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE Tour and Rosé’s LA performance

BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour officially began on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea. It continued with two sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12 and 13. The group’s return marks their first full tour after a long hiatus.

Ad

Each member is now performing new solo material on stage. During her set, Rosé performed songs from her debut solo album Rosie, including 3am, toxic till the end, and APT.

Ad

APT. was released on October 18, 2024. It was produced by The Black Label and Atlantic Records and featured both Rosé and Bruno Mars as writers and composers. The song drew inspiration from a South Korean drinking game and became known for its playful beat and addictive hook. Soon after its release, it became the fastest K-pop MV to reach 1 billion views on YouTube. It also received a BRIT Gold certification in the UK.

Ad

The LA concerts also included standout moments from the other BLACKPINK members. Lisa performed Thunder and FUTW, Jennie took the stage with Mantra and like JENNIE, and Jisoo delivered earthquake and Your Love. Group hits like Kill This Love, Pink Venom, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, and new single JUMP filled out the massive setlist.

The Deadline tour will head next to Chicago, Toronto, New York, and several cities in Europe before moving to Asia later this year. The final stops will take place in Tokyo and Hong Kong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More