"DO YOUR WORK PROPERLY"—Fans rage after abrupt stage platform drop nearly puts BLACKPINK's Lisa and her dancers at risk during LA show

On July 12, 2025, BLACKPINK kicked off the U.S. leg of their DEADLINE world tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The first show impressed fans with group and solo stages. However, one alarming moment involving Lisa drew concern among fans. During the performance of the BLACKPINK's track Shut Down, a mechanical error caused the stage platform to suddenly lower.

This happened while Lisa and two backup dancers were standing on it. The trio had just taken their positions for the rapper’s verse when the lift began to descend without warning. Fans captured this moment on camera. It showed Lisa and the dancers reacting swiftly. They climbed back onto the stage with the help of others just in time before her part began.

While Lisa continued to perform, the abrupt drop and the near-miss stirred anger among fans online. Many criticized the label's technical team and concert organizers for a potential risk. They mentioned that even a small delay could’ve caused injury. An X user, @pinksaddict, wrote:

"WHY TF DID THE STAGE GO DOWN?? LISA AND THE DANCERS COULD HAVE BEEN HURT @ygent_official DO YOUR WORK PROPERLY."

Social media was flooded with comments from BLACKPINK fans. They demanded accountability and proper safety protocols. Some fans pointed out that Lisa appeared to be adjusting her in-ear monitors repeatedly throughout the show.

"Worried cuz Lisa kept touching her ear a few times. Is it really hurting bad? You better see a doc again ASAP, your health comes first Lisa. Gotta take care of yourself. We don’t wanna see anything happen to you," a fan wrote.

"This could be dangerous btw, what the f*ck are they doing down there??? someone needs to get fired," an X user commented.

"If Lisa was walking backwards and didn't see the platform lowering she could've been seriously hurt or one of the dancers," another one said.

"Thisss and also they need to treat whatever's wrong with her ear, things like this can't be happening, especially since it's only the beginning of the tour," a netizen added.

Many were reminded of a recent similar incident involving YG’s rookie group BABYMONSTER. Netizens called for better risk assessment and oversight during BLACKPINK's performances.

"YG’s team is so unprofessional and so incompetent," a fan commented.

"This could have literally led to an accident to both lisa and dancer if they were not careful," an X user wrote.

"This happened with Babymonster too, WHAT TF IS WRONG WITH YG???? That could actually lead to serious issues," another one added.

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour launches in the U.S. with new performances, solo stages, and more

BLACKPINK performed during the opening night of their DEADLINE world tour in LA. The July 12 concert marked the girl group’s first all-stadium tour stop in the U.S. The event featured a mix of group hits and solo numbers. This included the recently released single Jump.

Lisa's solo segment included Thunder, FUTW, and a remixed FUTW dance break. One part of her set involved close interaction with a female dancer. It drew major online buzz and praise.

Here is the full list of BLACKPINK 2025–2026 world tour dates

July 2025 – North America

July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA @ SoFi Stadium

July 18: Chicago, USA @ Soldier Field

July 22–23: Toronto, Canada @ Rogers Stadium

July 26–28: Queens, NY @ Citi Field

August 2025 – Europe

Aug 2–3: Paris, France @ Stade De France

Aug 6: Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura

Aug 9–10: Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

Aug 15–16: London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

October–November 2025 – Asia

Oct 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium

Oct 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National Stadium

Nov 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

Nov 22–23: Manila, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

Nov 29–30: Singapore @ National Stadium

January 2026 – Asia

Jan 16–18: Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome

Jan 24–25: Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium

BLACKPINK is expected to cover major stadiums worldwide. The DEADLINE tour setlist includes fan-favorite tracks such as Kill This Love, How You Like That, Shut Down, Pretty Savage, Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and more.

