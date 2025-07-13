“She knew not to give this to Korea” — Internet in a frenzy over BLACKPINK Lisa’s sensual dance break during her FUTW remix at DEADLINE LA concert

BLACKPINK opened the U.S. portion of their Deadline World Tour with a concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on July 12, 2025. The event marked the first of two scheduled shows at the venue.

Ad

The concert featured group segments along with solo appearances from each member, including Lisa's individual set. It comprised Thunder, FUTW, and a remixed FUTW dance break, with Lalisa and Money, that drew heightened online attention after a brief act with a female dancer involving close interaction.

Netizens said that the 28-year-old chose to perform this bold routine in America because she knew Korean audiences might not accept it as much.

"She knew not to give this to korea bc they boring af," an X user commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many praised the BLACKPINK's maknae for pushing boundaries, with some even suggesting that Korean audiences missed out on such a standout show.

"She would never perform like that in Korea. I’m so hyped she’s stepping outta her comfort zone. Love you, Lisa!❤️🔥," a viewer noted.

"Korea missed out on lisa’s killer performance in LA, guess they just dont deserve it. Thank u lisa🤪," a person shared.

Ad

"LA got futw, thunder, and she topped a woman, yeah koreans (derogatory) dont deserve any of that," a fan remarked.

One fan downplayed criticism of her intense choreography, saying it should not be overanalyzed. Others praised her for changing her setlist across continents.

"Lisa was literally just acting like she was in a fight scene 😭 sometimes she was on the ground, then switched to being on top. It’s not that deep y’all, let’s think positive pls 😭💀," a netizen said.

Ad

"Her changing her set for different continents... she never fails to amaze me seriously," a user mentioned.

"Midpink will give you same song same setlist and boring set but mother Lalisa will not let's all say thank you lalisa," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's Coachella concert gains attention

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK’s Lisa delivered a 55-minute solo performance during Coachella Day 1, opening with Thunder. Subsequently, she ran through a setlist of 13 tracks, including F*ck Up the World, Moonlit Floor, Rockstar, Elastigirl, Born Again, Money, Lifestyle, When I’m With You, and Dream.

One segment of her performance drew notable attention online, in which Lisa appeared in a red outfit. The performance included choreography featuring floor-based moves and a close-contact dance routine with a male performer, involving a twerking sequence.

Ad

While her overall stage command was recognized, the outfit and choreography drew split reactions from viewers, with opinions differing on the creative direction.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will return to SoFi Stadium for their second DEADLINE concert before heading to Chicago on July 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More