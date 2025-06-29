“That’s so dangerous” — Fans concerned for BABYMONSTER after stage collapse at Hello Monsters’ Taiwan concert

On June 28, 2025, a part of the concert floor collapsed during BABYMONSTER’s Hello Monsters World Tour stop in Taiwan. The mishap took place mid-set at Taoyuan’s NTSU Arena while the group was onstage.

As the flooring dropped, the members instantly clutched one another’s arms. Audience-shot videos captured the sudden dip and quick reactions from the idols and crew nearby. No harm was officially noted, and the show moved forward a few moments later.

The next performance is still planned for June 29 at the same site. After the incident, concertgoers took to online platforms to post footage and reactions.

"Wth??? that's so dangerous! 😩," an X user commented.

Fans kept posting online, asking about BABYMONSTER members' well-being.

"The stage collapsed???? omg are they okay.. what happened," a fan remarked.

"Omg my girls 🥺 hope they are ok ❤," a user mentioned.

"My God... I hope everyone is okay. :(," a person shared.

Some fans flagged the situation as risky and questioned why the structure was not double-checked beforehand. A few called out the organizers, citing poor preparation and weak on-ground checks.

"Holy sh*t! I hope they are all okay! Like who is checking the safety of these stages?!?!," a netizen said.

"Oh my god they could have really hurt themselves... How negligent of YG and the concert organizers to not have verified that everything was okay before starting the event," a viewer noted.

"Such unprofessional behavior from the promoter!" another fan added.

BABYMONSTER is ready to make summer comeback with HOT SAUCE

Expand Tweet

BABYMONSTER is fully prepared to drop their upcoming digital release, HOT SAUCE, landing on July 1 at 6 pm KST. Their return was first hinted at with a fresh visual shared right after midnight on June 23. Since then, more clips and snapshots have followed, giving fans a taste of the group’s updated version.

According to YG Entertainment, the description of HOT SAUCE reads:

"‘HOT SAUCE’ is a hip-hop track inspired by the mid-to-late 1980s. As a refreshing summer song laced with BABYMONSTER’s signature energy, their new visuals and musical direction are expected to offer cool relief from the summer heat."

HOT SAUCE is among their two preview singles connected to their forthcoming mini album, set to drop in October. The second pre-release is expected to arrive sometime in September.

One member, Rami, is not part of these latest promos. As shared by YG, the K-pop idol is currently taking a hiatus from group promotions because of health-related issues.

BABYMONSTER's next concert moves to Canada on August 30. After that, the tour continues in the U.S., with stops in Rosemont, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Oakland, and Seattle..

