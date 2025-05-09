“We’ll wait for your comeback” — Fans react as YG announces BABYMONSTER RAMI's absence from the group's Asia tour due to health concerns

On Friday, May 9, YG Entertainment released an article updating about BABYMONSTER RAMI's health condition. In the statement, they expressed that the idol will not be able to participate in the group's upcoming Asia World Tour, Hello Monster, which is scheduled to start on May 17.

They explained that the idol has been unwell for a while but has been pushing herself to participate in the group's schedules and activities. Though RAMI has been receiving treatment and medical care for her health concerns, the authorities expressed that there hasn't been much improvement in her condition.

Therefore, they advised the idol to rest completely by suspending all her activities. Following the announcement, many fans and netizens were worried about the idol's health and hoped for her speedy recovery. Additionally, people expressed that they would continue to wait for RAMI's return until she fully recovered and was ready to resume her idol activities.

One fan said,

"Be healthy RAMI and we'll wait for your comeback"

Here are a few fan reactions to the same:

"Please take care of your health. It would be best to rest it out. So that when u come back...u will be 110% more powerful as ever." said a fan on X.

"The most important thing is your health, rest and recover, Monstiez will wait as long as it takes, we love you," added another fan.

"It's always a good thing that they take hiatuses to heal up and reset. Hope she recovers and gets well soon." commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens supported the BABYMONSTER idol following her hiatus announcement.

"Ra mi baby! please take as much time as possible for your recovery, we will continue to wait for you because babymonster will always be 7," stated a fan.

"I hope she feels better soon with whatever is hurting her health, physical or mental or both," added an X user.

"Take care of yourself and get well, we'll be waiting for you." said a netizen.

"Get well soon, Rami!! Stay healthy and bounce back. Us, monstiezs and the girls will wait for you," commented another X user.

YG Entertainment releases statement announcing BABYMONSTER RAMI's temporary hiatus due to health issues

On May 9, YG Entertainment released a statement explaining the reason behind BABYMONSTER RAMI's hiatus. Though they didn't state what the health concern was, here's what they said about how the idol has been struggling with the healing issue since her debut days:

"Since debut, RAMI has continued her activities while undergoing ongoing treatment and care, motivated by her strong desire to repay fans’ love and support despite facing persistent health issues. However, her condition has not significantly improved, and recently, medical professionals have advised that she suspend all activities and take absolute rest for the time being."

The statement continued,

"Regardless of medical recommendations, prioritizing our artist’s health is the most important matter. We kindly ask for your understanding regarding the idol's absence from the remaining Asia tour schedule."

YG Entertainment added that Hello Monster is the group's first world tour within just a year after its debut. Though the members have now been hit with the unexpected situation of RAMI's hiatus, the statement explained that the other six members have put their best foot forward to complete the world tour.

"They are working hard, pouring their hearts into perfecting restructured performances for six members and new cover stages added to the setlist. We ask for your warm support for the six members who are doing their best to fill her place on stage."

They ended their statement by requesting fans to send much love and support to the idol during her healing period.

