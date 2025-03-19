“Wonder what kind of collab is this”— Fan anticipation builds as PUBG Mobile teases collaboration with BABYMONSTER

K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER has joined hands with PUBG Mobile for a new collaboration, as announced on PUBG Mobile's social media on March 19, 2025. The details of the collaboration are not yet revealed, except for a photo teaser. The collaboration will be unveiled on March 21, 2025.

Ad

PUBG posted an image with the caption "Ready to turn it up?" The image features blue, red, and pink balls with BABYMONSTER's logo on it. In the center is the signature helmet from the game in a shiny pink color. Respective agencies are also mentioned on the teaser image. Fans immediately began guessing what type of collaboration it could be. One fan tweeted:

"I wonder what kind of collab is this.. gun skins? new song? babymonster skin like for fits?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans began to guess what the collaboration could mean for the group. In the past, K-pop groups like BLACKPINK and NJZ (formerly known as New Jeans) have released new songs and dances, along with in-game characters and skins.

"I DON'T PLAY GAMES BUT I'M SAT FOR BAEMON," a user wrote.

"Hopefully they have dances too. Like njz," a fan replied.

"Let's gooooo I'm so so so excited for this first blackpink and now babymonster? WAAAAHHHHH back to PUBG again," another fan wrote.

Ad

Fans were also hoping to get a new song out of this collaboration. Some of them had never played PUBG but showed excitement about downloading the game just to support the K-pop group.

"With a new song ???? Please it has to be with a new song," a user wrote.

"You know what this mean ? NEW CONTENT AND PROBABLY A NEW SONG," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Never used this app but downloading for them," another fan wrote.

What has BABYMONSTER been up to in the recent days?

Ad

BABYMONSTER debuted in 2024 with the EP Babymons7er. The group consists of seven members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. The group released their first studio album, Drip, in November 2024. So far, there has been no comeback news from the group for 2025.

The group is currently on their first world tour across Asia and North America. The concert began in January with a 2-day concert in Seoul on January 25 and 26. The group then went to Newark and LA before turning to Kanagawa in Japan. The group will visit more Asian countries: Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

In the second half of 2025, it will cover the North American region with stops in the USA and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback