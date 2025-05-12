"Please be mindful" - Fans defend BABYMONSTER's Rami hiatus against plastic surgery allegations

Fans defended BABYMONSTER Rami against plastic surgery allegations following her absence from the group activities on social media. On May 9, 2025, YG Entertainment announced Rami's hiatus from the upcoming Asia tour beginning this month.

In the notice, YG Entertainment cited the singer's health-related reasons for her absence. They explained that despite ongoing treatment and health issues, the BABYMONSTER member has continued working since her debut. They noted that she was motivated by her strong desire to repay fans' love.

They further stated in the notice:

" However, her condition has not significantly improved, and recently, medical professionals have advised that she suspend all activities and take absolute rest for the time being".

Despite the official explanation, Rami's hiatus suddenly fueled rumours of plastic surgery. For context, the rumour originated from a remark made by former MOMOLAND member Daisy on her social media account in March 2025. She revealed her experiences as an idol in the video, stating as reported by a TV report on March 24, 2025.

In the video, she revealed that the hiatuses idols take, which are said to be due to health reasons or injuries, are actually meant for undergoing plastic surgery. As a result of this exposé, many netizens speculated that Rami has also taken a hiatus for plastic surgery.

Fans took to social media to defend the BABYMONSTER singer against the rumours. One fan cited her medical condition, pneumothorax, and asked netizens to be "mindful".

"To anyone saying Rami is getting plastic surgery , she’s not. She’s been dealing with health issues since debut and was diagnosed with pneumothorax. Please be mindful and stop spreading false rumors. Thank you.," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan comments continued on X, and many criticized Daisy's earlier remarks, holding her responsible for the speculation.

"Daisy is living rent free in y'all head. You need to realize more then one person say same exactly thing about how company take their idol on hiatus for make change and I don’t believe for one sec rami is getting plastic surgery. Health issue is very important," reacted another fan.

"that ex member from momoland did irreversible damage to the kpop community because why is someone with a lung condition leaving for health reasons causing plastic surgery rumors? daisy when I catch you," exclaimed a fan on X.

"and i blame Daisy for making people believe that every time an idol goes on hiatus due to health problems, it's bc they're getting PS. Rami was diagnosed with pneumothorax before debut," remarked a fan.

Additional fan comments flowed over X, where they called out the netizens who are claiming that the BABYMONSTER member has undergone plastic surgery.

"Rami is sick and y’all are in the qrts accusing her of getting plastic surgery? She’s looked the same since she was a kid. She doesn’t need surgery , she needs rest. Y’all are loud, wrong, and disgusting," wrote a fan on X.

" She's been getting treatment for pneumothorax since they debuted. All the times we've seen her with bandages on her chest or walking weakly or getting into a separate car. She's been so strong for us. Sending Rami so much love & strength so she can come back stronger!!!" said another fan.

"These kpopies in the quotes literally have no backbone . They just be saying anything," added another fan.

More about BABYMONSTER's Hello Monsters World Tour

BABYMONSTER's first worldwide tour, titled Hello Monsters, kicked off at KSPO Dome in South Korea on January 25, 2025. The tour currently includes 32 scheduled dates across North America and Asia.

Schedule for the remaining shows at BABYMONSTERS' Hello Monsters World Tour

May 17: Singapore, Singapore, Indoor Stadium

May 24: Hong Kong, China, Asia-World Arena

May 25: Hong Kong, China, Asia-World Arena (NEW)

May 31: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center

June 7: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

June 8: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

June 14: Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD City Hall 5-6

June 21: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena

June 28: Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

June 29: Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (NEW)

August 30: Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena

September 02: Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena

September 05: Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

September 07: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

September 10: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

September 12: Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena

In other news, BABYMONSTER will perform live stages for BLACKPINK's songs, Kill This Love and As If It's Your Last at the Singapore concert, as reported by OSEN on May 12, 2025.

