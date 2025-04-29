"My family"- Fans react as YG group members from BIGBANG, 2NE1, and WINNER reunite at Daesung 'D's WAVE' concert

On April 28, 2025, 2NE1's CL took to Instagram to share pictures with the YG group members BIGBANG's G-dragon, Taeyang, and WINNER's Yoon & Jinu, and Dara from Daesung's D Wave concert, sending the fandom into a frenzy. Daesung held his 2025 Asia Tour: D's Wave on April 27 at Olympic Hall, South Korea.

Subsequently, the reunion of group members from BIGBANG, 2NE1, and WINNER circulated on social media. The latest interaction went viral among the K-pop community, who could not stop gushing over their decade-old friendship. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"My family."

The fandom stated that they were elated to see group members supporting each other. They praised their close bond.

"I'm sorry but i’ll forever support whenever og yg family reunites,"- a fan reacted.

"So happy they always so supportif to each other. I think all the people in the picture never missed each other concert,"- a fan shared.

"The OG YG fam.. they have like the closest bonds,"- a fan commented.

Many fans noted that even though some group members were not associated with the agency, they still showed their support to each other.

"i love how chaerin never stops smiling whenever she’s with bigbang & og y g family. she’s really so loved, she’s so precious,"- a user reacted.

"Heto ang Y g family.. They may no longer work on the same company but they still support each other,"- a user shared.

"I love how se7en will use any opportunity to remind us y g family never dies,"- a user commented.

More about YG Entertainment

The South Korean multinational entertainment agency YG Entertainment was established in 1996. It was founded by music executive, songwriter, producer, rapper, and dancer Yang Hyun-suk.

Its primary function encompasses a record label, but it works on other aspects, including talent agency, event management, music production, concert production company, and music publishing house.

It was headquartered at 397-5 Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea. It has served as a home to many artists, including BLACKPINK, Treasure, BABYMONSTER, 2NE1, AKMU, and others.

The former musicians who were associated with the agency, included Epik High, Big Mama, Seven, Nam Tae-hyun, Bang Yedam, iKon, BIGBANG, Sechs Kies, and more.

In recent news, 2NE1 re-signed the exclusive deal with the agency. Subsequently, they embarked on celebrating their 15th-anniversary world tour in October 2024.

