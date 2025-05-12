"So random”- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé delivers a special message to the graduating class of Northeastern University

On May 11, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé gave a special message to the senior class of Northeastern University, Class of 2025, during their commencement ceremony. She, along with rapper Cardi B and singer Ed Sheeran, provided the class with a memorable send-off.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As reported by Billboard, the trio appeared in a pre-recorded montage video that played on the screens at Fenway Park, where they congratulated the graduates.

The BLACKPINK member wished graduates the best for their future. She stated in her video message,

"Wishing everyone the best as you guys start this next chapter.”

The three stars who spoke to the graduates at the event are signed to Atlantic Records, whose CEO, Elliot Grainge, also addressed the students. Notably, Elliot Grainge is an alumnus of Northeastern University, as reported by the same publication.

Ad

For those unversed, the APT. singer, who was previously signed with YG Entertainment, signed a solo deal with Atlantic Records in September 2024.

Fans took to the internet to express their surprise at the singer's appearance at the event. One fan remarked that this is so "random".

"This is so random i love her," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans continued to address the singer's appearance as "random".

"This is very random Rosé sending greetings to Northeastern University, located in Boston, or rather to the graduation of the class of 2025," remarked another fan.

"what a random sidequest. can atlantic book her some live stages next? mayhaps the amas?" questioned a fan.

Ad

"this is so random but for northeastern university’s students yall so lucky," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions on X flowed on X, where one remarked that it showed that she "made it," whereas another marveled at the fact that they saw it at their girlfriend's graduation.

"saw this during my gfs graduation DNENWNWKWKW like what the," wrote a fan on X.

Ad

"so it was at the graduation wow, my tens for choosing apt as the background song," added another fan.

"Thats how you know that you "MADE IT" when youre asked to greet a certain uni..," said another fan on X.

More about BLACKPINK's Rosé's solo ventures

Ad

Rosé released her debut single album, R, in March 2021. The album set the record for the highest first-week sales by a female K-soloist. Its music video for the lead single, On the Ground debuted at the top of the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl. US Chart.

After parting ways with YG Entertainment for solo activities in 2023, she released Final Love Song for the survival reality show I-LAND 2: N/a. In June 2024, she signed an exclusive contract with THE BLACK LABEL, an associate of YG Entertainment. She also signed a solo deal with Atlantic Records in September 2024.

Ad

Rosé released her collaborative single with American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, titled APT, which served as the lead single for her debut studio album, Rosie. The song peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100, making her the first K-pop female soloist to enter the top 10 of Billboard Radio Songs.

Her debut album, Rosie, was released in December 2024 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The album debuted at No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart. She was announced as part of the lineup of artists featured on F1 the Album, the soundtrack to the 2025 action movie, F1. Her single Messy was released on May 8, 2025.

Ad

In other news, Rosé, along with her labelmates, is all set to embark on the 2025 BLACKPINK World Tour on July 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More