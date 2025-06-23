"Make the announcement": Fans criticize YG Entertainment for lack of updates on RAMI post BABYMONSTER's latest comeback reveal

On Sunday, June 22, YG Entertainment released the first concept photo for BABYMONSTER's upcoming comeback, HOT SAUCE. While fans and netizens were thrilled about the new music from the K-pop girl group, they were soon disappointed to learn that the member, RAMI, was not a part of the comeback this time around.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many fans believed that it could have been due to the idol's ongoing hiatus, which was announced at the beginning of May 2025, due to health concerns. However, in the announcement, YG Entertainment only mentioned that RAMI will not be part of the group's Asia Tour.

Therefore, when fans learnt that she was also not part of the comeback, they criticized the agency for the lack of updates or any statement announcing her absence or the severity of her condition. Here are a few fan reactions where people called out YG Entertainment for the alleged mistreatment of the idol and the group:

Ad

"Make the announcement about Rami’s health condition. It’s not a joke anymore."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"WHAT?!?! RAMI IS NOT IN THIS ERA?!?? I thought she would not participate in the asia leg tour only?!??" said a fan on X.

"Groups should not make a comeback when a member is on a health break (unless it is a very long hiatus)" added another fan.

"I’m boycotting this bcs why couldn’t yg say that rami won’t be participating in this comeback" commented a netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens discussed how they couldn't be completely excited for the upcoming digital single due to the lack of prior announcement about BABYMONSTER RAMI's absence.

"where is Rami? i understand she is ill but why are we not waiting until all the members are ready before releasing a song?" stated a fan.

"Are you serious? Ok, now is time for any type of news about Rami. If she wasn't gonna be in this, just wait more for her to return, or clarify from the beginning that she wasn't gonna be in it. This makes absolutely no sense. I can't even be happy for the rest of them like this." added an X user.

Ad

"Please give us an official announcement about Rami’s health. We have been waiting for such a long time. At least, please say she is fine or she is recovering or something like that" said a netizen.

"thank god you will release it at 6pm kst so they can easily enter the charts but hope you addressed why rami is not on this cb we need an explanation!" commented another X user.

Ad

YG Entertainment released a statement announcing BABYMONSTER's RAMI's hiatus due to health concerns

On May 9, 2025, YG Entertainment released a statement regarding BABYMONSTER RAMI's absence from the group's then-upcoming Asia leg of their world tour. They stated that RAMI's increasing health concerns, which she has been dealing with since before her debut, were the reason behind her break.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's what the statement read:

"Since her debut, Rami has been actively participating in activities while receiving consistent treatment and care for ongoing health concerns, as she was determined to repay fans’ love and support. However, her condition has not shown significant improvement. Recently, medical professionals advised her to suspend all activities and take a complete rest for the time being."

Ad

The statement continued,

"The health and well-being of our artists are always our top priority. We kindly ask for your understanding regarding Rami’s absence from the remaining Asia tour dates. BABYMONSTER is currently carrying out their first world tour, just a year after debuting. Despite this unexpected situation, the members are working harder than ever to successfully complete their meetings with fans across Asia."

Ad

The statement concluded with a request for continued support and love from fans for the K-pop girl group, BABYMONSTER, as they complete the Asian leg of their world tour with six members. They also stated that they've been continuously working towards the speedy recovery of BABYMONSTER's RAMI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More