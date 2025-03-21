PUBG Mobile x BabyMonster collab event: Everything you need to know

A few hours ago, Krafton and Level Infinite introduced the PUBG Mobile x BabyMonster collab event to end the wait of millions of gamers. Those participating in the event can receive exclusive rewards related to their favorite K-Pop stars from BabyMonster. The event missions and rewards are expected to add fervor to the ongoing 3.7 update, celebrating the title's seventh anniversary.

Ad

The PUBG Mobile x BabyMonster collab is currently live and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on May 6, 2025.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian players should avoid playing the game.

What must you know about the PUBG Mobile x BabyMonster collab event?

The new PUBG Mobile x BabyMonster collab event has been named Festive Party, in which you can complete daily and special missions to obtain various lucrative rewards.

Ad

Trending

All rewards in the PUBG Mobile x BabyMonster collab event - Festive Party (Image via Krafton)

The daily missions have you do simple tasks like logging in and playing matches three times a day. Meanwhile, the special missions require you to take photos or complete video calls with BabyMonster members in-game. This is a bit tricky and you must follow the following steps to complete the missions:

Ad

Download the Rondo or Erangel map. Start a match on any of the maps. Visit the BabyMonster area (marked in red in various places on the map). Enter the vehicle and find the Drip poster. Once you find it, tap on the "Answer" button.

Upon doing this, you will find video clips from your favorite BabyMonster stars - Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Fortune Refiner event: Duration and rewards explored.

Ad

Here's a look at the different PUBG Mobile x BabyMonster collab event rewards along with their required points:

Earn 50 points - BabyMonster Drip Track

Earn 100 points - 200 AG currency

Earn 150 points - Classic Crate Coupon x5

Earn 200 points - BabyMonster Drip Dance (seven days)

Earn 250 points - Seventh Anniversary Space Gift x2

Earn 300 points - Supply Crate Coupon Scrap x10

Earn 350 points - Classic Crate Coupon Scrap x5

Earn 400 points - BabyMonster Drip Dance (14 days)

Ad

As seen above, earning points will help you receive the BabyMonster Drip Dance for a limited time. However, to permanently get the Dance (emote), you must spend 800 AG Currency in the Shop.

In addition, you can also get individual Cheer Gifts for the K-Pop stars mentioned above, at 100 UC each. They can be redeemed from the Shop.

Check out other stories on PUBG Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback