PUBG Mobile Fortune Refiner event: Duration and rewards explored

Krafton has introduced the PUBG Mobile Fortune Refiner event in the newly launched 3.7 update to celebrate its seventh anniversary. As the name suggests, the Fortune Refiner event helps users refine their luck by receiving exclusive rewards (including materials, starforge fragments, and more) for free. It has been added to the events section and is currently live in the popular BR title.

This article will cover how to obtain the best rewards from the event.

Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since September 2020. Hence, Indian gamers are urged to avoid downloading or playing the title. Instead, they can try playing Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), where the Fortune Refiner event is available.

What are the duration and available rewards in the PUBG Mobile Fortune Refiner event?

The PUBG Mobile Fortune Refiner event is currently live and will be available until 11:59 PM UTC on July 11, 2025. It is expected to be as popular as the Bugatti collaboration event.

The event offers you plenty of rewards in exchange for Silver fragments, Grafitti (all types), AG currency, Parachute trails (all types), Classic Crate scraps, Premium Crate scraps, and Supply Crate scraps.

Once you exchange your inventory items, you obtain wealth points, which can be used to redeem exclusive rewards. However, with every exchange, the number of items required increases. Hence, you must ensure that you have an adequate number of items for exchange.

Here's a look at all available rewards in the PUBG Mobile Fortune Refiner event:

Hourglass Countdown Dynamic Nickname (Time-limited and Permanent)

Desert Peaks Dynamic Nickname (Time-limited and Permanent)

Hourglass Countdown Chat Bubble (Time-limited and Permanent)

Desert Peaks Chat Bubble (Time-limited and Permanent)

Desert Pyramid Player Card (Time-limited)

Desert Oasis Info Card (Time-limited)

Endless Sand Pop-up Finish (Time-limited)

Happy Chicken Grafitti

Angry Chicken Grafitti

Victory! Now what Grafitti?

Modification Material Piece pack

Starforge Stone Fragment pack

Mythic Emblem Fragment pack

Each reward in the PUBG Mobile Fortune Refiner event can be obtained only once. Furthermore, note that the time-limited items will be available in your inventory for only 60 days. Hence, you must equip them quickly to enjoy their features.

Additionally, you can also get hold of unknown surprise rewards, which include new avatars, frames, and more. However, they can only be obtained by solving puzzles.

However, you must focus on getting mini-materials, mythic and starforge fragments, which are otherwise hard to obtain.

