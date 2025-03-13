  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event: Schedule, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Mar 13, 2025 16:42 IST
A new event is here! (Image via Tencent Games)
A new event is here! (Image via Tencent Games)

Tencent Games has announced the PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event will commence on March 27, 2025, at 5 pm (PT) or 8 pm (ET). Those who participate and emerge as the champion in this event can win a share of the event's whopping $15,000 prize pool.

Ad

Although no further information has been released about the event yet, you can fill out an Interest Form to let the organizers keep you posted about the event. You can follow Sportskeeda to stay updated about the PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event.

Read on to learn how you can fill out the Interest Form for the event.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read: Is PUBG Mobile worth playing in 2025?

How to fill PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event's Interest Form

Ad

Follow these steps to fill out the Interest Form for the PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event. Note that this isn't a registration form, so filling it doesn't make you eligible for the event:

  • Step 1: Head to PUBG Mobile's official X account and find the post announcing the event. Click on the link featured in the post or this link.
  • Step 2: Fill in the necessary details.
  • Step 3: Select the time frame you will be available to participate in the event.
Ad

Finish these steps and keep checking your emails and discord account, as the organizers will contact you via these mediums.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Arctic Base map guide: All details explored

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Rondo map

youtube-cover
Ad

The PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event will likely feature the newly released PUBG Mobile Rondo map, where all matches will occur. Therefore, to prepare for the event, familiarize yourself with this fresh map.

Here are some details about Rondo you might find useful:

  • Rondo is the largest map in the game and spans over 8x8 km of area.
  • The map features a mix of Western skyscrapers and Eastern architectural buildings.
  • New items exclusively available in Rondo: Emergency Cover Flare, Forest Ghillie Suit, Battle Ready Kit, and Signal Jammer Backpack.
  • New weapons exclusively available in Rondo: JS9, Stun Gun, Pickaxe, Pico Bus, and Blanc.
Ad

Lastly, familiarize yourself with the different corners of Rondo. Furthermore, learn how to utilize these fresh items to your advantage on the battleground in the time left before the PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event's arrival.

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी