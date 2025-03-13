PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event: Schedule, rewards, and more

Tencent Games has announced the PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event will commence on March 27, 2025, at 5 pm (PT) or 8 pm (ET). Those who participate and emerge as the champion in this event can win a share of the event's whopping $15,000 prize pool.

Although no further information has been released about the event yet, you can fill out an Interest Form to let the organizers keep you posted about the event. You can follow Sportskeeda to stay updated about the PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event.

Read on to learn how you can fill out the Interest Form for the event.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to fill PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event's Interest Form

Follow these steps to fill out the Interest Form for the PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event. Note that this isn't a registration form, so filling it doesn't make you eligible for the event:

Step 1: Head to PUBG Mobile's official X account and find the post announcing the event. Click on the link featured in the post or this link.

Step 2: Fill in the necessary details.

Step 3: Select the time frame you will be available to participate in the event.

Finish these steps and keep checking your emails and discord account, as the organizers will contact you via these mediums.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Rondo map

The PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event will likely feature the newly released PUBG Mobile Rondo map, where all matches will occur. Therefore, to prepare for the event, familiarize yourself with this fresh map.

Here are some details about Rondo you might find useful:

Rondo is the largest map in the game and spans over 8x8 km of area.

The map features a mix of Western skyscrapers and Eastern architectural buildings.

New items exclusively available in Rondo: Emergency Cover Flare, Forest Ghillie Suit, Battle Ready Kit, and Signal Jammer Backpack.

Emergency Cover Flare, Forest Ghillie Suit, Battle Ready Kit, and Signal Jammer Backpack. New weapons exclusively available in Rondo: JS9, Stun Gun, Pickaxe, Pico Bus, and Blanc.

Lastly, familiarize yourself with the different corners of Rondo. Furthermore, learn how to utilize these fresh items to your advantage on the battleground in the time left before the PUBG Mobile Road to Rondo event's arrival.

