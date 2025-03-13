All new items in PUBG Mobile Rondo map

The recently released 3.7 update introduced the PUBG Mobile Rondo map, the largest region in-game that spans an 8x8 km area and is filled with jaw-dropping landscapes and items. The best part about this map is its blend of Western skyscrapers and traditional Eastern architectural buildings, providing players with tons of unique places to explore.
Additionally, the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update introduced various new items in Rondo. Utilizing them can certainly turn the tide of every battle, so let's check out all these fresh arrivals.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Arctic Base map guide: All details explored
All items in the PUBG Mobile Rondo map explored
Below are all the new items introduced in the PUBG Mobile Rondo map:
Emergency Cover Flare
- The Emergency Cover Flare can be found among regular loot on the map or bought from the Stores.
- It is used to release red smoke, after which two emergency cover objects are dropped near the shot flare.
- On impact, these two emergency cover objects can destroy the nearby bamboo or wooden fences. If they hit an enemy, they will be knocked down or eliminated.
- The flare can't be used in enclosed spaces.
Forest Ghillie Suit
- The Forest Ghillie Suit hides the user in the PUBG Mobile Rondo map's natural landscape.
- It can be acquired from Supply Crates.
Battle Ready Kit
- The Battle Ready Kit is a consumable that restores 100% Health and Energy eight seconds after use.
Signal Jammer Backpack
- Signal Jammer Backpack has the capacity of the regular Level 2 Backpack.
- It can withstand 100 Blue Zone damage.
- If the backpack's durability is depleted, it will not withstand Blue Zone damage anymore.
Also read: PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Trade Shop: Everything you need to know
Below are all the new weapons introduced in the PUBG Mobile Rondo map:
JS9
- Weapon Type: Submachine Gun (SMG)
- Ammo: 9mm
- Damage: 32
- Effective Range: 200 meters
- Bullet Speed: 400 meters/second
- Rate of Fire: 900 rounds/minute
- Firing Modes: Single-shot, full-auto
Stun Gun
- Weapon Type: Secondary Weapon
- Firing mode: Single-shot
Pickaxe
- Pickaxe is a melee weapon exclusively available in the PUBG Mobile Rondo map, which can crush surrounding destructible objects.
- Damage: 60
- Weight: 20
The following are the new vehicles introduced in Rondo:
Pico Bus
- Rondo 6-Seater Pico Bus.
- A battery-powered vehicle, the Pico Bus has an amazing acceleration but consumes a massive battery.
Blanc
- Blanc is a Rondo-exclusive SUV vehicle holding 4-seater space.
More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:
- Is PUBG Mobile worth playing in 2025?
- 50 funny PUBG Mobile clan names in 2025
- 50 funny PUBG Mobile names in 2025