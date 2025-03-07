PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes: Golden Dynasty, World of Wonders updates, and more

Krafton has recently released the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes, enlightening the community about the upcoming events and changes in the game. The centerpiece of this update, a new theme mode called Golden Dynasty, is available on the Erangel, Livik, and Rondo maps. Additionally, many updates for World of Wonders have been announced.

Ad

This article further highlights the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes.

New Themed Mode in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes: Golden Dynasty

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes introduced the Golden Dynasty-themed mode, which arrived on March 6, 2025, at 2 am (UTC+0). It will be available till May 6, 2025, at 20:59 (UTC). Additionally, this mode will be available on Erangel, Livik, and Rondo (Ranked and Unranked).

Ad

Trending

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes also announced that players will get 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Duneshine Theme (3d) as update rewards.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release date and timings

New Map Areas

New Map areas revealed in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

1) Gilded Palace

A millennium ago, this palace was the imperial residence of the Golden Dynasty. Perched atop a floating island, it features grand halls and tranquil oasis courtyards. The passage of time has reduced its grounds to crumbling ruins, but through the mysterious influence of temporal power, the palace has been restored to its golden era from a thousand years ago. The Gilded Palace's mysteries await your discovery!

Ad

Islands Above and Below: Two floating islands hover above and below, forming an hourglass shape. Players can choose which island to land on.

Two floating islands hover above and below, forming an hourglass shape. Players can choose which island to land on. Strongest Team: The hourglass in the main hall of the palace leads to a valuable, one-of-a-kind crate that can be opened once a certain amount of time has passed. The team that manages to do so becomes the Strongest Team, and their statue will be displayed at the center of the courtyard on your current island.

The hourglass in the main hall of the palace leads to a valuable, one-of-a-kind crate that can be opened once a certain amount of time has passed. The team that manages to do so becomes the Strongest Team, and their statue will be displayed at the center of the courtyard on your current island. Temporal Rewind: Harness temporal powers within a specific area to witness the changes brought by the reversal of time and seize the opportunity to uncover new treasures.

Harness temporal powers within a specific area to witness the changes brought by the reversal of time and seize the opportunity to uncover new treasures. Armor Repair: The inside of the palace has armor repair devices. Use them to instantly restore armor and helmet durability. If none are equipped, a set of Lv. 2 armor and helmet will be issued.

Ad

2) Eminence Courtyard:

The map is dotted with courtyards, both inner and outer, where players can compete for the imperial family's hidden treasures and explore the enigmatic Hourglass Realm.

Strongest Team: A statue of the strongest team in the current area will be displayed in the outer courtyard.

A statue of the strongest team in the current area will be displayed in the outer courtyard. The inner courtyard building area layout has 2 levels, connected by a corridor.

Secret Room: There is a room on the lower level that houses a treasure vault behind a locked door. To unlock it, players must interact with murals on the upper level and find the key hidden behind the correct one.

There is a room on the lower level that houses a treasure vault behind a locked door. To unlock it, players must interact with murals on the upper level and find the key hidden behind the correct one. Fountain Pavilion: At the center of the inner courtyard stands the Fountain Pavilion. Jump directly down through a hole in the center to enter the underground Hourglass Realm. The Hourglass Realm is also connected to the upper and lower levels via staircases inside the buildings on either side.

At the center of the inner courtyard stands the Fountain Pavilion. Jump directly down through a hole in the center to enter the underground Hourglass Realm. The Hourglass Realm is also connected to the upper and lower levels via staircases inside the buildings on either side. Mysterious Lore: The walls within the Hourglass Realm are adorned with murals. Interact with them to dust them off and uncover the story they detail through the princess's memories.

Ad

3) Reminisce Zones:

Certain areas of the map revert to a past state due to the effects of Temporal Sands.

a) Affected Areas:

Erangel: Quarry, Mylta Power and its surroundings, and the two bridges that lead to the Sosnovka Military Base Livik: Midtstein.

b) Terrain, buildings, vegetation, and drops will all be restored. Special weather will be implemented in these areas to fully recreate the original experience.

c) Players can take photos at special photo spots.

Ad

d) Interact with the picnic blanket in these areas for a recovery effect.

4) Reversal Fragments:

1. Interact with the Reversal Fragments found in Reminisce Zones for loads of supplies. You may trigger a desert trap and be launched into the sky.

2. A certain period of time after the match starts, special Reversal Fragments will appear in the Reminisce Zones. Interact with them to get the Golden Scepter and Advanced Reversal Blade.

New Themed Items

New themed items revealed in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

Ad

Reversal Blade

Rewind Time: The Reversal Blade's core ability is to rewind time. Use the skill to place a mark on the ground. Use the skill again within a certain duration to transform into a temporal orb and trace back all the steps you've taken until you return to the previously placed mark. After transforming back, your Health and Energy will be restored to their states at the time the mark was placed.

The Reversal Blade's core ability is to rewind time. Use the skill to place a mark on the ground. Use the skill again within a certain duration to transform into a temporal orb and trace back all the steps you've taken until you return to the previously placed mark. After transforming back, your Health and Energy will be restored to their states at the time the mark was placed. Reopening Crates : Use the Reversal Blade's rewind ability to reopen previously opened crates for new supplies.

: Use the Reversal Blade's rewind ability to reopen previously opened crates for new supplies. Vehicle Restoration : Focus on a vehicle and use the rewind ability to restore its Health and fuel and repair its damaged tires.

: Focus on a vehicle and use the rewind ability to restore its Health and fuel and repair its damaged tires. Advanced Reversal Blade: This blade has a special rewind ability that can be used one time and is triggered automatically if you get knocked down during the skill's duration. Time will rewind, and you will be brought back to the marked location.

Ad

Reversal Blade Forging

Regular Reversal Blades can be found on the map along with upgrade materials. Collect the required upgrade materials and use a Forging Station to upgrade the Reversal Blade into an Advanced Reversal Blade.

Reversal Blades of different levels vary in skill potency, duration, movement speed, and cooldown times.

While forging, the remaining time will be visible, so be sure to stay alert for approaching enemies.

Golden Scepter

Use it to summon a zone where all players can replenish their Health.

Any player knocked down in this zone gets 1 self-rescue chance.

Ad

New Gameplay Mechanics

New gameplay mechanics announced in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

Strongest Team Podium: The first team to open the final crate in the Gilded Palace becomes the Strongest Team and gets to recall teammates who aren't in the area or still have remaining respawn chances. A statue of the team will also be displayed at the podium.

The first team to open the final crate in the Gilded Palace becomes the Strongest Team and gets to recall teammates who aren't in the area or still have remaining respawn chances. A statue of the team will also be displayed at the podium. Golden Sands Platform: A podium buried by sand. Activate it to get supplies and take a photo with your teammates.

A podium buried by sand. Activate it to get supplies and take a photo with your teammates. Past Reflection Station: Interact with the checkpoint to summon a past version of yourself that you can take photos with and gives you supplies.

Interact with the checkpoint to summon a past version of yourself that you can take photos with and gives you supplies. Desert Awakening: Complete story missions in the themed area to uncover the secrets of the Golden Dynasty.

Ad

New Themed Vehicle

Two-Seater Animal Vehicle: Camel is the new themed vehicle revealed in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes

Switch to its Golden Mirage form, which temporarily boosts mobility and reduces damage taken.

The camel can pinpoint the location of nearby supplies.

New Map: Rondo

Rondo is the new map announced in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes. It is the largest map in the game, where traditional and modern aesthetics blend seamlessly together. Amidst this sprawling mix of natural and urban landscapes, players can stick to familiar strategies or draw inspiration from the environment to craft fresh tactics. Start exploring Rondo's luxurious cities, floating restaurants, tranquil bamboo forests, and serene lakes now!

Ad

Map Size: 8x8 km

Player Count: Up to 100 players

Supported Weather: Sunny, Sunset

Available: 2025/3/6 at 2:00 (UTC+0)

The Rondo map is still under beta.

Main Areas

Jadena City: A bustling city located southeast of Rondo. High-rise buildings, dazzling neon signs, stunning night views, and bridges stretching across the city—Jadena has it all. Oh, and forget sightseeing on foot. Instead, travel between buildings with PUBG MOBILE's new escalator feature!

A bustling city located southeast of Rondo. High-rise buildings, dazzling neon signs, stunning night views, and bridges stretching across the city—Jadena has it all. Oh, and forget sightseeing on foot. Instead, travel between buildings with PUBG MOBILE's new escalator feature! Stadium: A multi-purpose sports stadium where the atmosphere is as intense as a battleground. Hosts a variety of sports tournaments and occasional concerts.

A multi-purpose sports stadium where the atmosphere is as intense as a battleground. Hosts a variety of sports tournaments and occasional concerts. Jao Tin: A great place to take a break from the battleground and enjoy a theater performance!

A great place to take a break from the battleground and enjoy a theater performance! Rin Jiang: Located at the southern end of Rondo, it features a floating restaurant and luxurious waterfront residences, along with docks for ships to anchor.

Located at the southern end of Rondo, it features a floating restaurant and luxurious waterfront residences, along with docks for ships to anchor. Tin Long Garden: The scenery here is straight out of a martial arts fantasy novel. Towering stone mountains and graceful waterfalls create a breathtaking, picturesque atmosphere.

The scenery here is straight out of a martial arts fantasy novel. Towering stone mountains and graceful waterfalls create a breathtaking, picturesque atmosphere. Yu Lin: Lush, green trees surround the buildings in this area, embodying the essence of Eastern beauty. Most eye-catching is the stunning, tranquil pond that exudes a timeless, traditional charm.

Lush, green trees surround the buildings in this area, embodying the essence of Eastern beauty. Most eye-catching is the stunning, tranquil pond that exudes a timeless, traditional charm. NEOX Factory: A car factory responsible for manufacturing Rondo's latest vehicles. Word is that they also produce electric vehicles.

A car factory responsible for manufacturing Rondo's latest vehicles. Word is that they also produce electric vehicles. Test Track: Testing grounds for new vehicles coming out of NEOX Factory. Every new Rondo vehicle makes its debut on these roads.

Testing grounds for new vehicles coming out of NEOX Factory. Every new Rondo vehicle makes its debut on these roads. Mey Ran: Are you sick of fighting in the mud? Why not pay a visit here, where you can drift among the water lilies, and take a moment to contemplate life?

Are you sick of fighting in the mud? Why not pay a visit here, where you can drift among the water lilies, and take a moment to contemplate life? Bamboo: There are plenty of ways to unwind and shake off the stress of battle here. Stress relief comes in many forms, such as momentary zen or impulsive destruction.

There are plenty of ways to unwind and shake off the stress of battle here. Stress relief comes in many forms, such as momentary zen or impulsive destruction. Lo Hua Xing: A cliffside fortress guarded by domineering stone statues.

Ad

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.7 update APK download link

Gameplay Mechanics

Two Flight Routes: Teams will be randomly assigned to one of two flight routes at the start of the match. The flight route you are on will show on the map as a red dotted line.

Terrain Destruction:

When there isn't enough cover around you, you can conceal yourself by destroying the terrain.

Concrete, cement, and stone cannot be destroyed.

Terrain can be destroyed with pickaxes, grenades, fuel explosions, or vehicle explosions.

Maximum destruction depth is 1.3 meters.

You will not be able to destroy the terrain if there are indestructible objects or buildings in the way.

All objects within range will be destroyed (limited to objects that can be destroyed, such as haystacks, wooden planks, and more).

Ad

EMP Zone:

EMP Zone details in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

Electronic reticles on scopes and sights are deactivated in the EMP Zone. Even those picked up in the zone are subject to this effect.

Vehicles with engines cannot be used.

Markets, Recall Towers, and Signal Jammer Backpacks also cannot be used, and most electrical devices will be unusable.

During a match, there will be a notification informing you that the EMP Zone is active, and its location will be displayed on the map.

The EMP Zone will stop spawning after the 3rd time the Blue Zone closes in.

The EMP Zone does not deal any physical damage to players, scenery objects, buildings, etc.

Ad

You can purchase supplies, open blind boxes for discounted items, and purchase vehicles at Premium Stores (located at fixed locations and guarded) and Basic Stores (located anywhere) that spawn on the map.

Rondo Guards: Premium Stores are surrounded by guards. You cannot access a Premium Store without getting into a dangerous skirmish.

Safes: Safes containing Gold Bars will spawn randomly on the map. Gold Bars can be exchanged at Stores for Supply Tokens.

Ad

Escalators: Escalators can be found throughout Jadena City. This new feature makes getting around much easier and faster than walking. However, escalators only move in one direction, and items that require setting up cannot be used on them.

Bird Cage: These cages can be found throughout Rondo. The birds resting in them will call out when they sense movement. Destroy the cages to free the birds.

Destructible Bamboo: Destructible bamboo can be found all over Rondo. To destroy them, use damaging throwables, vehicles, and some melee weapons.

Ad

New Items

New items explained in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are given below:

Emergency Cover Flare:

It can be picked up or purchased at Stores.

Use it to release red smoke.

After a few seconds, two emergency cover objects will drop near the thrown flare.

The impact when the cover objects land is capable of destroying bamboo or wooden fences, and any player they hit will be knocked down or eliminated.

The flare may not take effect when used in enclosed spaces.

Ad

Forest Ghillie Suit: This suit can be obtained from Supply Crates. Equip it to blend seamlessly into Rondo's natural landscape!

Battle Ready Kit: A new, rare consumable available in Rondo. Weight: 20. Use it to restore 100% Health and Energy after 8 seconds.

Signal Jammer Backpack:

A new Backpack that has the same capacity as a Lv. 2 Backpack and can also withstand 100 Blue Zone damage.

When its durability is depleted, it will no longer be able to withstand

Ad

Blue Zone damage.

New Vehicles

New Vehicle announced in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are listed below:

Pico Bus:

Rondo 6-Seater Pico Bus

The Pico Bus is battery-powered and boasts impressive acceleration.

However, its massive speed boost consumes a lot of battery.

Exclusive Trait - Energy Recovery: The Pico Bus recovers and stores energy when braking or decelerating. This energy is stored in the battery and provides the vehicle with extra endurance.

Ad

Blanc

A Rondo-exclusive 4-seater SUV vehicle.

New Weapons

New weapons listed in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

JS9

This firearm features stable recoil, delivers solid damage, and is renowned for its balance of speed and power. A JS9 does not require extensive familiarity to use. The details are as follows:

Weapon Type: Submachine gun (SMG)

Ammo: 9mm ammo

Damage: 32

Effective Range: 200 meters

Bullet Speed: 400 meters/second

Rate of Fire: 900 rounds/minute

Firing Modes: Single-shot, full-auto

Muzzles: All SMG muzzles

Magazines: All SMG magazines

It can be equipped with up to a 6x scope.

It cannot be equipped with a foregrip or stock.

Ad

Stun Gun

Rondo-exclusive weapon. The stun gun temporarily blinds and immobilizes its targets.

Weapon Type: Secondary Weapon

Firing Mode: Single-shot

This weapon only has 3 uses.

The player can check whether a teammate is stunned via the character status bar.

Pickaxe: A new Rondo-exclusive melee weapon, capable of destroying terrain. Weapon Slot: Melee Weapon. Damage: 60. Weight: 20.

Classic Mode Updates

Classic mode updates in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

Ad

Supply Shop Update: Added the Laser Sight.

New Advancing Emote: A new type of emote. You can move freely while the emote is playing, and others can follow along.

New Weapon: Explosive Bow

A new bow weapon.

Draw the bow to charge up and release to deal explosive damage in a small area.

World of Wonder Updates

Expand Tweet

Ad

The WOW updates mentioned in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

WOW System Updates

Main Interface: Adjusted the main WOW interface structure and sub-tab layout and improved how creation details are displayed.

Category Tags:

Instead of selecting 3 gameplay tags, you must now select 1 main category tag and 2 gameplay features.

WOW's 33 tags have been consolidated into 7 main category tags.

Creation Center Data Center: Creators can now track updates and trends related to their creations and followers.

Ad

Search: Improved the search function to support synonyms and multiple languages. The trending search list now shows New and Hot tags. The Update Log now displays up to 30 entries.

Playtest Feature: Improved the playtest feature and added corresponding guidance.

Improved Interactions

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes list the following interaction improvements:

Backup: Published creations now have a backup feature. When there is an issue with a creation, Creators can revert to a previous version via the Update Log.

Published creations now have a backup feature. When there is an issue with a creation, Creators can revert to a previous version via the Update Log. Improved the controls for tablet devices to make the editing experience better for tablet users.

Creations are now auto-saved periodically, with the option to manually adjust the save interval.

Ad

WOW Gameplay Updates

All WOW Gameplay updates in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

The Environment Control Device now has Milky Way weather. Added Gilded Palace decorative objects. Added Alan Walker decorative objects. Gameplay Devices:

Paper Target: Records shooting scores.

The Animal Vehicle Device now includes the Camel.

The 4-Wheeled Vehicle Spawn Device now includes the Quad.

The UAZ Spawn Device now includes the UTV.

Added the Battle Ready Kit to the Item Issuance Device, Item Spawn Device, and Custom Shop Device.

Added the Emergency Cover Flare to the Item Issuance Device, Item Spawn Device, and Custom Shop Device.

Added the Standard and Advanced Reversal Blade to the Item Issuance Device, Item Spawn Device, and Custom Shop Device.

Added Pillow Fight weapons to the Item Issuance Device, Item Spawn Device, and Custom Shop Device.

Added Alan Walker's "On My Way," "Faded," and "Dust" to the Audio Device.

Ad

WOW Visual Programming

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes revealed the following updates for WOW visual programming:

Block Pop-Up Feature: The pop-up feature lets you unlink blocks from their current sequence.

Block Cloning Feature: The clone feature lets you copy the blocks underneath a selected block as well for greater convenience.

Text Enumeration Update: Options after enumeration are now displayed in two columns with larger buttons for improved accessibility.

Object preset lists must be listed in the order they appear in the Backpack so they can be found more easily.

Blocks with return values will be converted into value blocks and automatically slotted in.

Deletion Zone Location Adjustment: Drag blocks to the right instead of the top to delete them.

Search Results: Fixed the duplicate sub-tab issue in the search results.

Floating Window Preview: Some presets, such as special effects, can be previewed in a floating window.

Global Comments: Global comments can be linked to blocks to become regular comments, and vice versa.

Rookie Tutorial Access Point: Added a Rookie Tutorial access point to the visual programming interface.

Vector Input: You can now input 3 parameters at once.

A confirmation message will pop up when you attempt to delete a variable currently in-use.

Block Attribute Deletion Prompt: If you define a variable and then delete it from the variable list, a pop-up will appear notifying you that the variable is currently in use.

Blocks are now highlighted when dragged.

Players can now create/edit/delete blackboard variables from the visual programming interface.

Added UI editor-related event and action blocks to help Creators design more complex and refined gameplay.

"Upload Code" is now "Save Creation": You can now save your creation directly via the Visual Programming tool.

Added generic character blocks that allow any character (player, armed AI, enemy) to serve as a parameter.

Added special effect-related blocks for creating and managing various special effects.

Added player character animation-related blocks to make the player character perform specific animations.

Added ambient light-related blocks for editing ambient light color, angle, and more.

Added audio-related blocks for creating and managing various audio effects.

Set player character spawn points at the start of a round using player spawn blocks.

Rotate scenery objects, logic objects, and characters about specific coordinate axes using rotational blocks.

Custom variables now include color and audio options.

Ad

WOW UI Editor

WOW UI Editor, as per the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Control buttons, text, images, progress bars, and more, and place them anywhere on the interface.

Use visual programming blocks to monitor a player's press and release of UI controls to achieve more refined gameplay.

Use visual programming blocks to dynamically control what information to provide players.

WOW Parameter Settings Updates

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes list the following WOW Parameter Settings updates:

Ad

Players can now set Helmets and Armor to be indestructible.

Enable "Show Elimination Damage" to show detailed damage information upon elimination.

Use the new gravity parameter setting to design environments with different types of gravity.

Enable "Show Elimination Achievement Medals" to show the achievement medal obtained after eliminating an enemy.

Select the "Set by Player" option in the Camera Settings section to allow players to freely switch between third and first-person perspectives.

Enable "Show MVP Player After Match Ends" to showcase a portrait of the player who scored the most eliminations at the end of the match.

Disable "Sound Visualization," and the sounds of footsteps, firearms, and more, will no longer appear on the map or HUD.

Disable the Jump, Crouch, and Prone buttons to allow for more kinds of gameplay.

Improved map resource download logic to reduce the amount of resources players need to download when playing creations.

Added Fighter Jet parameter settings to the Flying Vehicle Device. You can now adjust a Fighter Jet's maximum speed and more.

Adjusted which objects show on the mini-map and improved its overall display.

Ad

Metro Royale Updates

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes revealed that Metro Royale Updates will be available from March 8 at 1 am to May 6, 2025, at 00:00 (UTC+0).

Gameplay Updates

Gameplay updates listed in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

Misty Port and Arctic Base Map Update as per the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Added a new Gilded Palace-themed area.

New Underground Vault Encounter: Get the Vault Key from the Gilded Palace and locate the Underground Vault to obtain ancient desert treasures.

New Mode: Team Deathmatch - Warehouse.

Firearm Update: Added a new JS9 submachine gun. It is available in Repaired to Refined quality and has faction variants.

Ad

Season Updates

As per the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes, Season 25 is now available, along with new collectibles.

Experience Improvements

These experience improvements are listed in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Throwables and traps will not deal damage to allies or interrupt evacuation if no enemies are nearby.

One player can interact with a supply crate at a time.

The player who opens a crate gets priority pick of its content for a certain duration.

Ad

Home Updates

Home updates listed in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

Home Events

Home Anniversary:

Event Period, as per PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes : March 12 at 00:00 to March 30, 2025, at 23:59 (UTC+0)

: March 12 at 00:00 to March 30, 2025, at 23:59 (UTC+0) Added Home Anniversary event crates (Oasis Lucky Spin items from phase 1 are back). A pity system is added: reach 100% energy to guarantee a high-quality reward.

Added an Oasis-Style ranking event. Rank in the top 100 to get corresponding rewards and collect Oasis Style Points for more rewards.

The limited anniversary-edition Mysterious Merchant offers a higher chance to obtain valuable items.

Added the level 15 gift pack. Reach Lv. 15 to claim an extra Home Style template.

Ad

Home Competition schedule as per the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Submission Period: March 7 at 00:00—March 29, 2025 at 8:59 (UTC+0)

Selection Period: March 29 at 9:00—April 28, 2025 at 9:00 (UTC+0)

Other details in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

Players must reach at least 200 Home Prosperity before registering for the Home Competition.

If the submission period is missed, players can still register during the selection period. After registering, players will be placed in the next round's matchmaking pool.

After registering, the selection criteria will be based on the current look of the Home.

During the selection period, players be matched with players of similar Home Prosperity at random every 3 days, for 10 rounds in total.

During the face-off, the player who obtains more votes wins. The winner gets to loot points from the loser.

Participate in Home Face-Offs to win Home Points and increase your Home Face-Off Level. The higher the Home Face-Off Level, the better the rewards.

Home Votes can be obtained by completing missions and by sending Home gifts. Note: Regular Popularity gifts do not grant Home Votes.

Home gifts given during each face-off round of the selection period will count towards Home Votes. Home gifts given outside a face-off round will not count towards the number of votes.

Ad

New Style Debut revealed in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes: Oasis Villa (Interior + Exterior)

Purchase Oasis Villa-style items during the event to get Style Points. Reach a certain amount of Prosperity to redeem amazing rewards.

Enter your Home and raise your Home level during the event to get the Oasis Villa object pack.

Home Roommates

Roommate Crystal Improvements revealed in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Added Roommate titles and avatars.

Improved the Roommate Crystal's presentation.

Ad

Gameplay Updates

Find Four details announced in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Available: April 1, 2025, at 2:00 (UTC+0)

Use Home Coins to purchase a Game Table and place it in your Home to play.

The game supports 1–2 players. Invite a friend to play!

Play Find Four to complete missions and get amazing rewards.

Home Shop

Home Shop & Lucky Spin: Added Oasis Villa items.

Oasis Villa Available: 2025/3/7 at 00:00 (UTC+0)

Mysterious Merchant Crate Update: Added high-quality items in the new style.

Ad

Arena Updates

All the arena updates in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

Themed Arena: Gilded Palace

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes reveal this mode will be available from March 6, 2025, at 2:00 (UTC+0) to May 6 at 20:59 (UTC+0).

l Themed Map: This themed Arena mode takes place in a recreation of the Golden Dynasty-themed mode's Gilded Palace.

l Gameplay Rules announced in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Themed Arena Mode uses Assault Mode rules.

Enjoy endless respawns.

Earn 1 point for each enemy eliminated.

The first team to eliminate a certain number of enemies within the time limit wins.

Ad

Arena & Arcade Mode Updates

Gameplay Level Restriction Adjustments as per PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

The Arena and Arcade Mode level requirement has been adjusted to Lv. 10 across the board. Associated gameplay includes Arena Mode, Payload Mode, Sniper Training, and more.

Arena Mode Balance Adjustments as per PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Firearm Updates

Decreased SKS base damage from 64 to 63.

Decreased Vector base damage from 31 to 30.

Increased SCAR-L/QBZ base damage from 42 to 43.

Ad

Cycle 8 Season 23 Classic Season

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes reveal that this feature will be available from March 12, at 2:00 to May 10, 2025, at 23:59 (UTC+0).

Classic Season reward updates: New legendary items: C8S23 Glasses, C8S23 Set, C8S23 Mask, C8S23 Cover, C8S23 - Mini14.

Updated the Conqueror tier avatar frame.

Season Token Event Shop Update: C8S23 Parachute.

New tier rewards added for Classic Season and Casual Season.

Added new season cycle rewards.

Ad

Cycle 8 Season 23 Casual Season

As per the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes, this feature will be available from March 12 at 2:00 to May 5, 2025 at (UTC+0).

Complete weekly missions to get Casual Points and increase Casual Tier. Reach specific tiers to get corresponding rewards.

Some rewards can be unlocked in Classic Season and Casual Season. They take effect when unlocked for the first time and are automatically converted into Season Tokens when obtained again.

New tier rewards added for Classic Season and Casual Season.

There are 7 Casual Tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crown, and Ace.

New Points missions.

Ad

Cycle 8 Season 23 Ultimate Royale

Cycle 8 Season 23 Ultimate Royale details as per PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Hardcore Ultimate Royale.

Available: March 18 at 2:00 to May 6, 2025 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

Entry Requirement: Reached Crown Tier or above in any mode in any previous season.

Longer Availability: Available for 10 hours daily from Monday to Friday, and available for 16 hours daily during the weekend.

New Map: Added the Miramar map. Earn +10 Rating Points in your first 3 Miramar matches.

New Event: Your rating will be protected for the first match every day at the start of each Ultimate Royale season.

Added Ultimate Royale badges. Badges from previous seasons will also be retroactively awarded.

Added the Ultimate Royale Shop. Complete match missions to get Ultimate Tokens.

The All-Talent Championship redemption shop will close after the version update. Its items will be available in the Ultimate Royale Shop, and Talent Coins in your inventory will automatically be converted into Ultimate Tokens.

Ad

Season Events

Duration for Themed Mode Rating Protection Event revealed in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes: March 6 at 2:00—March 24 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

General Improvements

General improvements announced in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes is as follows:

Improved the display logic of Name Tags.

Horse Vehicle:

1. Horses now leave tracks in the snow.

2. The obstacle-avoidance feature can be turned on or off.

Vehicle Drift: Added a Drift achievement.

FPS Update: 90/120 fps are now available for more devices.

Chat: The message icon will now reflect the type of message it is.

Map Info: Check the name of your current map in the bottom-right corner.

Ad

Collection System:

Collection System updates as per PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Added 7th-anniversary collectibles.

New Special Edition Collectible: Reversal Blade. Collect all previous anniversary collectibles to obtain it. This collectible comes with an exclusive emote and dynamic special effects.

Memory Vault Adventure Scroll Card Collecting System:

Complete specific themed missions to unlock a variety of cards that tie in to the gameplay.

Collected cards can be viewed on the Loading interface.

Unlock an exclusive Emote and show off your card collection during matches!

Ad

Connections

Connections updates listed in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Added new Tokens.

Added a Quick Share feature to the Connections page.

Improved the interactivity of Token and Connection settings.

Popularity Gift Events

Information on Popularity Gift events as per the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes are as follows:

Popularity Battle Event

Registration Period: March 7 at 00:00–March 12 at 8:59 (UTC+0)

Battle Period: March 12 at 9:00–April 11 at 9:00 (UTC+0)

Rules as per PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes:

Ad

Reduced Participation Requirements: Reach Player Lv. 2 or above, and Popularity Lv. 3 or above.

If you miss the registration period, you can still sign up during the battle period. After registering, you will be placed in the next round's matchmaking pool.

Matchmaking: There are 10 rounds in total. Get matched with an evenly-matched opponent every 3 days.

Battle: Both players will compete to see who can gain the most Popularity during this phase.

The winner can loot 50% of their opponent's points.

Battle Points = Basic Points + Looted Points. Basic Points increase with the amount of Popularity gained. The higher the Popularity of the loser, the greater the number of points the winner can loot.

Participate in the battle to win points and upgrade your Battle Level. The higher the Battle Level, the rarer the rewards obtained.

Ad

Synergy Party

As per the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes, the Party Event will run from March 12 at 00:00 to March 3, 2025, at 23:59 (UTC+0).

Complete missions such as adding friends and teaming up during the event to get Synergy items and a time-limited outfit.

Synergy Bonus Event

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes revealed that the event period is March 1 at 00:00 to May 25 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

During the event, friends can gain bonus Synergy by sending gifts. Rewards can be claimed after reaching a certain amount of bonus Synergy.

Ad

Security Related

Account Security Detection: The account security model has been further upgraded, as per the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update patch notes, and is now integrated with security detection for sensitive account activities. Social media account, email, and phone linking procedures have been fully upgraded to better protect players' accounts.

Check out our other articles on PUBG:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback