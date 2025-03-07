  • home icon
  • PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release date and timings for all regions confirmed

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Mar 07, 2025 03:31 IST
PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release date has been announced (Image via Krafton)
Krafton has finally confirmed the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release date and timings. The 3.7 patch will witness the second major update of 2025 and celebrate the title's seventh anniversary. The update will bring new features in abundance, including the Golden Dynasty mode, Rondo Map, WOW mode changes, and Alan Walker collaboration.

This article highlights the confirmed release date and timings of the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update for various regions worldwide.

Note: PUBG Mobile has remained banned in India since 2020. Indian gamers are advised to refrain from downloading or playing the global version. They can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the 3.7 update (with similar features) will be available soon.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release date and time for Android and iOS devices revealed

A recent post on the game's official Discord server by Error (popular PUBG Mobile official) confirmed the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release and timings for all regions.

Global users on Android and iOS will receive the update on March 7, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+0). That said, gamers will witness variations in update timings based on their region and device.

Here's a look at the announced PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release date and timings for different regions:

Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release date and timings for Android users (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)
  • Vietnam - 30%: March 6, 2025, at 2 pm | 70%: March 6, 2025, at 4 pm | 100%: March 6, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT)
  • Korea, Japan - 100%: March 7, 2025, am (KST)
  • Taiwan - 100%: March 7, 2025, at 11 am (TST)
  • Globally - 30%: March 7, 2025, at 1:30 am | 50%: March 7, 2025, at 4 am | 100%: March 7, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)
App Store

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release date and timings on App Store (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)
  • Vietnam - 100%: March 7, 2025, at 6 pm (ICT)
  • Korea/Japan - 100%: March 7, 2025, at 11 am (KST)
  • Taiwan - 100%: March 7, 2025, at 11 am (TST)
  • Globally - 100%: March 7, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)
Samsung Galaxy Store

  • Korea/Japan - 100%: March 7, 2025, at 11 am (KST)
  • Globally - 100%: March 7, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)

Amazon Appstore

  • 100%: March 7, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)

Huawei AppGallery

  • 100%: March 7, 2025, at 4 am (GMT)

Official website & third-party stores

  • 100%: March 7, 2025, at 10 am (GMT)

Android and iOS users can also download PUBG Mobile's latest patch using the stores of their respective devices. In addition, they can use the 3.7 update APK (available on the game's website) to get the latest version.

As mentioned, the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update introduces the Golden Dynasty-themed mode, ending the popular Icemire Frontier mode. With various new items and features, the developers will likely hope that the seventh-anniversary celebration will become a grand success.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
