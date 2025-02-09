PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta test: All revealed features explored

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta test went live on February 8, 2025, revealing what players can expect in the 3.7 update that is scheduled to drop in March 2025. These features include the Golden Dynasty-themed gameplay and a new 8km x 8km map named Rondo. Interested players can download the 3.7 beta version of the game, experience its content, and provide feedback, helping the developers squash bugs and make some improvements before its final release.

Please note that the PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta test isn't available for iOS users yet, and has solely been released for the Andriod platform. On that note, let's look at all the features the beta test has revealed.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All new features revealed in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta test

The new features revealed in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta test have been listed below:

New Themed Gameplay: Golden Dynasty

Features a mysterious golden sand kingdom themed around the concept of time.

Allows players to land on one of the two introduced mirrored floating islands during their parachute descent.

Features fresh locations, including majestic palaces and beautiful oasis decorations.

Features mystic hourglass elements and an abundance of loot scattered around.

Features new items, such as a dagger that can bend time, helping players turn the tide of battle in their favor.

Features a camel, which players can use to explore different locations.

Brings back old PUBG Mobile entities, such as Mylta Power and the Bridge on the Erangel map.

Has a dynamic weather system, which will let players experience different weather conditions like rainy nights.

New map: Rondo

Offers sunny and sunset weather.

Has a total area of 8x8 kilometers.

Features areas that have a mixture of Eastern aesthetics and Western urban buildings.

Allows players to destroy their surroundings to create cover.

Offers a flare that summons a bunker to take cover in.

Features a new firearm named JS9.

Features EMP Zones wherein aiming down sights is disabled, vehicles with engines can't be used, and Markets, Recall Towers, and Signal Jammer Backpacks are inaccessible.

Features escalators that let players travel around easily.

Features a new vehicle called the 6-seater Pico Bus.

Features Advanced and Basic Markets wherein players can purchase supplies and vehicles as well as open blind boxes for discounted items.

These are the features you can expect to arrive in the March update according to the PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta test.

