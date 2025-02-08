How to download PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta on Android

PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta is set to arrive in March 2025. The fresh content in this patch includes the Golden Dynasty-themed gameplay and a fresh 8km x 8km map named Rondo. The first stage of the update's Android beta test has kicked off today (February 8, 2025), and interested players can download it and experience the upcoming content before the patch's official release.

Note that the beta test hasn't been released for iOS users yet. With that said, read on to learn how you can download the PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta on an Android device.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Steps to download the PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta on your Android device

Below is a step-by-step guide to downloading the PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta on an Android device:

Step 1: Head to PUBG Mobile's official social media account.

Step 2: Find the post that announced the beta tests' arrival.

Step 3: Tap on the link in the post, which will redirect you to a Google Document file.

Step 4: Tap on one of the two provided links.

Step 5: Tap on the Download Android Version button.

If you can't install the file, delete the old version from your device before trying again.

Content you can expect in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta

Below is the content you can expect in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 beta test:

New themed gameplay: Golden Dynasty

This gameplay brings a golden sand kingdom based on the concept of time. It features floating islands, majestic palaces, exquisite oasis decorations, enigmatic hourglass elements, and a treasure trove of loot.

New map: Rondo

Rondo is a first-of-its-kind 8km x 8km map, featuring a unique mixture of urban and rural settings. Here are some attributes of Rondo:

Unparalleled diversity : Features sunny and sunset weather.

: Features sunny and sunset weather. Contrasting beauty: Offers areas that are a mixture of Eastern aesthetics and Western urban buildings.

Offers areas that are a mixture of Eastern aesthetics and Western urban buildings. Destructible surroundings: Allows players to destroy their surroundings with explosives.

Allows players to destroy their surroundings with explosives. New Firearm: Features a fresh firearm named JS9.

Features a fresh firearm named JS9. Emergency Cover Flare: Features a flare that summons two giant triangular bunkers to take cover in.

