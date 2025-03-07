  • home icon
  • PUBG Mobile 3.7 update APK download link for Android and installation guide

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Mar 07, 2025 11:21 IST
PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is available for download (Image via Level Infinite)
The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update has arrived, and the developers have infused the battle royale title with several features. The new additions are set to keep the game fresh for the coming months and keep the players hooked. The main highlight of the update is the Golden Dynasty themed mode, featuring Gilded Palace, Camel, Reversal Blade, Golden Scepter, and more.

Another key thing to note is that this version will be celebrating the game's 7th anniversary, bringing special in-game festivities. The update is now available for download via app stores, while Android users can also opt for the APK file from the game's official website.

Here is a guide on downloading and installing the latest version of the game.

Disclaimer: Indian readers are advised not to download and install PUBG Mobile on their devices due to the ban on the game. Krafton has released a separate IP for the nation in the form of BGMI, which they can play.

also-read-trending Trending

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update APK download link

Here is a guide on downloading the 3.7 update (Image via Level Infinite)
As with all the previous releases, developers have released the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update APK file on the official website. Players can use this file to conduct a fresh installation of the battle royale title on their devices.

Below is the direct link to the official website where the players can find the APK:

PUBG Mobile official website: Click here.

It is important to avoid other websites to download the APK files for the game, and users must ensure that they only use the official website. This is because third-party websites may pose a risk to their devices, as their files could contain malware or viruses.

Steps to download and install the 3.7 update

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to install the 3.7 update on your mobile devices:

Step 1: Visit the game's official website. You can either use the link provided above or manually search for it.

Step 2: Once on the website, tap on the “APK Download” button to begin downloading the APK file.

Make sure that your device has sufficient storage space to complete the download and installation. It is generally advised to have at least 3-4 GB of space available.

Step 3: Once the download is done, proceed with the installation process.

Step 4: Finally, open the game’s application and log in to indulge in all the new features that have been introduced by the developers.

If you don’t already have an account, you can create a new one using any of the login options that are offered.

Read more: PUBG Mobile 3.7 update release date and timings for all regions confirmed

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
