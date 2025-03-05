50 funny PUBG Mobile names in 2025

Many gamers tend to opt for funny PUBG Mobile names since they typically draw more attention. However, it should be noted that acquiring a desired in-game name (IGN) in popular battle royale titles is not easy, as the developers don't allow one username to be used by multiple players. This is done to maintain each gamer's unique in-game identity.
In this article, we list some monickers that won't fail to tickle viewers' funny bones. You can also add your own touch to these aliases to suit your in-game persona.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Gamers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.
List of funny PUBG Mobile names in 2025
Below is a list of some funny PUBG Mobile names:
- Loot Licker
- No Scope N00b
- Run 4 Ur Life
- Bush Camper
- Chicken Dinnerless
- Lag Killed Me
- Bot Whisperer
- Punch Only Plz
- Headshot Houdini
- Mr. Potato Aim
- Your Loot Is Mine
- Revive Me Bro
- Not A Fake Bot
- Death By Pan
- Pochinki Phantom
- Car 98 Or Cry
- Ghilli In My Heart
- Toxic Tire Camper
- Hide And Peek
- Spectate Me Noob
- Sniper Noodles
- Chicken Dinner 4 Me
- Pochinki Pizza
- Grenade Gourmet
- Helmet Hoarder
- Lag Master 3000
- Crouch And Cry
- Prone To Lose
- Bullet Sponge
- Almost Pro
- Scope Less Wonder
- Spray And Pray
- Last Circle Loser
- Drop Zone Disaster
- Auto Aim Disabled
- Potato Peeker
- My Car Flipped
- Crawl For Help
- Reload Regret
- Frag Out Fail
- Pan Demonium
- AFK Assassin
- Revive Reject
- Kill Feed Clown
- Red Zone Magnet
- Third Party King
- Run Loot Die
- Lost In Zone
- Camp Fire King
- Ping Is My Enemy
The following are some funny PUBG Mobile names you can use while creating a new clan:
- Loot Lovers
- Campfire Survivors
- No Scope Society
- Bush Wookie Squad
- Pan Demons
- Lagging Legends
- Revive Me Plz
- Third-Party Mafia
- Potato Aim Gods
- Chicken Dinner Rejects
- Toxic Grenadiers
- Loot First Shoot Later
- Sniperless Squad
- Circle Chasers
- Prone And Own
- Knock Knock Who’s Dead
- Red Zone Survivors
- Bots And Beyond
- Loot Goblins
- Clutch Or Kick
- The Misfires
- Oops Wrong Button
- Pan Squad Assemble
- Noobs With Attitude
- AK-Forget-47
- Jump Shot Junkies
- Aimlessly Running
- The Lag Spikers
- TPP Tryhards
- Bush Camping Club
- The Loot Hoarders
- We Die Together
- Full Auto Failures
- The Zone Runners
- Clutch And Cry
- Awm Not Ready
- Pan To The Face
Note that some PUBG Mobile names in these lists could already be in use and, therefore, won't be accessible. In such a case, add your personal touch, a few numerals, or symbols to the chosen alias to make it available.
