50 funny PUBG Mobile names in 2025

Many gamers tend to opt for funny PUBG Mobile names since they typically draw more attention. However, it should be noted that acquiring a desired in-game name (IGN) in popular battle royale titles is not easy, as the developers don't allow one username to be used by multiple players. This is done to maintain each gamer's unique in-game identity.

In this article, we list some monickers that won't fail to tickle viewers' funny bones. You can also add your own touch to these aliases to suit your in-game persona.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Gamers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

List of funny PUBG Mobile names in 2025

Below is a list of some funny PUBG Mobile names:

Loot Licker

No Scope N00b

Run 4 Ur Life

Bush Camper

Chicken Dinnerless

Lag Killed Me

Bot Whisperer

Punch Only Plz

Headshot Houdini

Mr. Potato Aim

Your Loot Is Mine

Revive Me Bro

Not A Fake Bot

Death By Pan

Pochinki Phantom

Car 98 Or Cry

Ghilli In My Heart

Toxic Tire Camper

Hide And Peek

Spectate Me Noob

Sniper Noodles

Chicken Dinner 4 Me

Pochinki Pizza

Grenade Gourmet

Helmet Hoarder

Lag Master 3000

Crouch And Cry

Prone To Lose

Bullet Sponge

Almost Pro

Scope Less Wonder

Spray And Pray

Last Circle Loser

Drop Zone Disaster

Auto Aim Disabled

Potato Peeker

My Car Flipped

Crawl For Help

Reload Regret

Frag Out Fail

Pan Demonium

AFK Assassin

Revive Reject

Kill Feed Clown

Red Zone Magnet

Third Party King

Run Loot Die

Lost In Zone

Camp Fire King

Ping Is My Enemy

The following are some funny PUBG Mobile names you can use while creating a new clan:

Loot Lovers

Campfire Survivors

No Scope Society

Bush Wookie Squad

Pan Demons

Lagging Legends

Revive Me Plz

Third-Party Mafia

Potato Aim Gods

Chicken Dinner Rejects

Toxic Grenadiers

Loot First Shoot Later

Sniperless Squad

Circle Chasers

Prone And Own

Knock Knock Who’s Dead

Red Zone Survivors

Bots And Beyond

Loot Goblins

Clutch Or Kick

The Misfires

Oops Wrong Button

Pan Squad Assemble

Noobs With Attitude

AK-Forget-47

Jump Shot Junkies

Aimlessly Running

The Lag Spikers

TPP Tryhards

Bush Camping Club

The Loot Hoarders

We Die Together

Full Auto Failures

The Zone Runners

Clutch And Cry

Awm Not Ready

Pan To The Face

Note that some PUBG Mobile names in these lists could already be in use and, therefore, won't be accessible. In such a case, add your personal touch, a few numerals, or symbols to the chosen alias to make it available.

