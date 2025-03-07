PUBG Mobile 3.7 update size and minimum requirements

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update has gone live, bringing tons of fresh content players have never seen before in the game. These include a fresh Golden Dynasty theme mode, a Rondo map, which features new weapons and vehicles, and WOW updates.

Players have been looking forward to the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update since its announcement and beta test over a month ago. Since the patch is finally here, you should install it right away and dive into its content.

Read on to learn about the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update's file size and system requirements, as well as the patch's major highlights.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

What are the file size and system requirements for the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update?

Here are the file size and system requirements for the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update:

File size: Android - 1.5 GB, iOS - 3 GB.

Android - 1.5 GB, iOS - 3 GB. Minimum requirements: Android - Android 5.1.1 (or later), 2 GB RAM, iOS - iPhone 6S (or later), iOS 13+.

What are the key highlights of the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update?

Expand Tweet

Below are some key highlights of the 3.7 update:

New themed mode - Golden Dynasty

Players can collect ancient fragments in this mode to forge the Rewind Blade and have control over time.

Supported maps: Erangel, Livik, and Rondo.

New regions: Gilded Palace, Courtyard of Reputation, Areas of Remembrance, and Rewind Particles.

New themed items: Rewinding Blade, Rewinding Knife Making, and Golden Staff.

New game mechanics: Strongest Team Podium, Golden Sand Platform, Past Reflection Station, and Awakening of the Desert.

New themed vehicle: Two-seater Animal vehicle - Camel.

New map - Rondo

Rondo features a blend of Eastern architectural buildings and Western skyscrapers. As such, you will come across various floating restaurants, serene bamboo forests, and calm lakes to explore. Besides these, some fresh weapons and vehicles have been introduced on the map.

Map size: 8x8 km.

Supported weather: Sunny and Sunset.

WOW updates

In the 3.7 update, many editor improvements have been made in the WOW mode, allowing players to indulge in major Arena gameplay and elevate their creations to another level.

