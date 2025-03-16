PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collab event: All car skins, costs, and how to get them

The PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collab event has gone live and will continue until May 6, 2025. This event offers exclusive Dacia skins inspired by Bugatti cars, making them one of the most premium in-game commodities. To acquire these skins, you will need a generous amount of PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's high-end currency collected only via real money.

Ad

Read on to learn about all the car skins and how to acquire them in the PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collab event.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to obtain the luxury car skins offered in the PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collab event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Dacia skins in the PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collab event cost a certain number of Bugatti Lucky Badges, which you can obtain by engaging in the event's Speed Drift Acceleration mechanism.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Trade Shop: Everything you need to know

The following are the skins the PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collab event offers and their prices:

Bugatti Bolide (Chromium): Costs 3x Bugatti Lucky Badges

Bugatti Bolide (Spiderlily): Costs one Bugatti Lucky Badge

Bugatti Bolide (Bluebolt): Costs one Bugatti Lucky Badge

Bugatti La Voiture Noice (Nebula): Costs one Bugatti Lucky Badge

Ad

Below are the outfits and weapon skins the collaboration has introduced in the game:

Feline Enigma Set

Crimson Cadence Set

Anarchy Medley Set

Phantom Verdance - SGA skin

Darknight Blitz - SLR skin

Blueshadow Strike - MP5

Blueshadow Strike Grenade skin

As mentioned earlier, you can earn Bugatti Lucky Badges by participating in the event's Speed Drift Acceleration reward track. The track has eight milestones, and finishing them requires a total of +8 Speed Boosts.

To move forward on this track, you must draw a spin by spending a certain number of UC, which randomly yields 0, +1, +2, or +3 Speed Boost. You move forward in the track based on the acquired boost. Note that the price of each spin progressively increases and can reach up to 10,000 UC in the 7th milestone.

Ad

Players can also draw a spin for free, but such spins can yield a negative Speed Boost, which degrades them on the track.

By completing all the milestones of the PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collab event's Speed Drift Acceleration track, you will receive three Bugatti Lucky Badges.

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback