  "We're getting jnk2 soon" – Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie signs with ALTA Music Group as first artist under co-management with Odd Atelier

“We're getting jnk2 soon” – Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie signs with ALTA Music Group as first artist under co-management with Odd Atelier

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:44 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

On July 24, 2025, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Jennie has teamed up with ALTA Music Group for joint management. This marks ALTA’s first official artist signing.

While Odd Atelier remains her creative base, the new setup is meant for global management. Jennie's music releases will still proceed with Columbia Records, the label behind her solo debut, Ruby, which dropped in March.

ALTA, based in Los Angeles, operates in management, publishing, and recording music. Following the news, fans suspect the songstress could be preparing her next solo era.

"We're getting jnk2 soon omg," an X user commented.
Many are saying that her next work is “JNK2” (short for Jennie Kim 2).

"She’s pregnant with JNK2 oh yes," a fan remarked.
"Why do i feel like she’s already working on jnk2," a user mentioned.
"Jnk2 is coming omg?," a person shared.

Others believe that the BLACKPINK rapper is either planning to release a deluxe edition of Ruby (with extra songs).

"Oh we’ll definitely get WOMAN UP soon then her deluxe album!!! Oh shttttttt!," a netizen said.
"We’re either getting ruby deluxe or she’s working on new music," a fan noted.
"Ruby deluxe in the works," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie reflects on Ruby's solo era

Speaking to Elle Korea, BLACKPINK's Jennie shared that her debut album, Ruby, came with constant adjustments. She said the experience helped her grow stronger with time.

"I learned and felt a lot while preparing for this solo album <Ruby>. I kept bumping to improve the degree of perfection, and through trial and error, I felt that I had become a little stronger at some point," the artist asserted.
The Mantra hitmaker also noted that all BLACKPINK members returned after their own solo journeys, leading to better teamwork. With their recent comeback song JUMP now out, Jennie stated this round of promotions holds more weight for all four members.

"The other members also came back after going through their own journey, so they understood each other more deeply and became a more flexible and mature team. I think this activity will be really special for me and the members," she added.
The 29-year-old made her solo debut in March 2025 with the release of Ruby, a 15-track album. The project brought together global artists like Diplo, FKJ, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Kali Uchis, and Childish Gambino.

The album sold over a million copies within its first week and received double platinum certification from KMCA. Music publications, including Billboard and Rolling Stone, listed it among the top albums of the year.

Moreover, Jennie's solo tour, The Ruby Experience, also began on March 6th. It ran through Los Angeles, New York, Seoul, and wrapped in Paris on March 21st. Later, the K-pop idol performed solo at Coachella on April 13 and 20th.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

