"Disrespectful and racist"- Fans slam VMAs 2025 for nominating BLACKPINK' Lisa's 'Born Again' under "Best Kpop", while BTS' j-hope & Jin miss nods

On August 5, 2025, the MTV VMAs released their list of nominations for this year's ceremony. The event is set to air live on September 7 from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. What started as a celebration soon turned into a wave of criticism among K-pop fans. They expressed disappointment and confusion over the nominations under the &quot;Best K-Pop&quot; category.A significant point of controversy surrounded the inclusion of BLACKPINK's Lisa's track, Born Again. It is an entirely English-language collaboration with American and British artists Doja Cat and Raye. Fans argued that the song does not align with the K-pop genre and doesn't include any Korean lyrics. Many felt it would have been more fitting under &quot;Best Pop&quot; or &quot;Best Collaboration.&quot; However, it was placed under the K-pop label.The decision sparked outrage online, with fans calling it disrespectful and tone-deaf to the genre's roots and purpose.Fans took to social media to question why K-pop idols are still confined to a single category, even when their work transcends other global genres. An X user, @chocomilk4lisa, wrote:&quot;this is actually disrepectful and racist.&quot;Another major disappointment came from the absence of BTS members j-hope and Jin. Despite strong solo releases and notable chart performance, neither artist received a single nomination. Jin's Don't Say You Love Me, Running Wild, and j-hope's trilogy of singles Killin' It Girl, Mona Lisa, and Sweet Dreams were among the fan-favorite tracks that many expected to see on the list.Fans believed that both artists had consistently strong sales, streaming figures, and global impact, making their exclusion difficult to understand. They took to social media demanding more transparency in how nominations are selected.&quot;They want to cage lisa in that k-pop catagory so bad. In what world Born again is a k-pop song, when song is in english and the artists are from Uk, Us and Thailand. @vmas get f*ck*ng over with that bullsh*t,&quot; a fan remarked. &quot;BORN AGAIN, a song by a THAI woman featuring AMERICAN and BRITISH women, with ENGLISH lyrics being nominated under KPOP category is stupidity @vmas. It deserves Best POP and Collaboration nominations. This is like giving free pass to haters to hate on #LISA if ever she wins #VMAS,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Jin running wild, Don't say you love me? JHOPE Mona Lisa &amp; KIG? VMA is a joke,&quot; a netizen remarked. &quot;@MTV @vmas Genuinely wondering how Jin and Jhope didn't get nominated for 'Best K-Pop' when they were the highest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard this year, and their recent singles went viral across every major platform,&quot; another fan commented.There were also frustrations from fans of other artists, such as LE SSERAFIM and even BLACKPINK's Jennie, whose viral choreography wasn't acknowledged in dance-specific categories.&quot;funny to me how the vmas conveniently didn't consider the fact that like jennie is the biggest song released by a female artist this year with a viral choreo and just dumped it into the kpop category to move on, been weird as f*ck, racism still exists, but oh well,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;They did same with le sserafim crazy even though it was biggest hit vma started payola,&quot; another one said.&quot;I am disgusted @vmas !!! This is downright humiliating and disrespectful. Not a single thing about the video or the song is K pop !!! #LISA should have been nominated for Best Collaboration with either #BornAgain or #NewWoman and best kpop with #FUTW !!!,&quot; an X user added.All K-pop nominations at the 2025 MTV VMAs and Rosé’s big wins dominate the K-sceneThe complete list of Best K-pop nominees for the 2025 MTV VMAs includes:aespa – WhiplashJennie – Like JennieJimin – WhoJisoo – EarthquakeLisa ft. Doja Cat &amp; Raye – Born AgainStray Kids – Chk Chk BoomRosé – Toxic Till the EndRosé's track APT. Featuring Bruno Mars stood out as a rare K-pop crossover that was recognized beyond the K-pop category. The song received multiple nominations in general categories, highlighting her growing presence in the global music scene.Other K-pop nominations in general categories: Video of the Year, Rosé &amp; Bruno Mars – APT.Song of the Year Rosé &amp; Bruno Mars – APTPUSH Performance of the Year KATSEYE – TouchBest Collaboration Rosé &amp; Bruno Mars –APTBest Pop Rosé &amp; Bruno Mars – APTBest Direction Rosé &amp; Bruno Mars – APT. (Directed by Bruno Mars &amp; Daniel Ramos)Best Art Direction Rosé &amp; Bruno Mars – APT. (Art Direction by Elizabet Puksto)Best Visual Effects Rosé &amp; Bruno Mars – APT. (Visual Effects by Maksymilian Rafal Ojster)All four members of BLACKPINK secured individual nominations. This makes them the only K-pop group with complete solo representation at this year's VMAs.