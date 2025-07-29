"Please be ASHAMED of yourselves" — Internet reacts as a fan allegedly touches BLACKPINK's Rosé inappropriately at recent concert

BLACKPINK's Rosé's recent interaction with the audience at the DEADLINE concert has raised concerns among fans about her safety. The girl group held two shows in New York on July 27 and 28, 2025, where Rosé performed her solo tracks, including Two Years, Toxic Till The End, and APT.During APT., Rosé often steps off stage to interact with the audience, creating wholesome moments by picking one fan to join her onstage. However, a video has surfaced showing someone in the crowd allegedly touching her inappropriately. This incident sparked outrage online, with netizens criticizing the attendee's behavior.Netizens took to X to express their thoughts about the incident and urged YG Entertainment and THEBLACKLABEL to tighten the security around the BLACKPINK vocalist. One fan on X wrote:&quot;rosé is WAY too kind than she should be because wtf??? someone was literally touching her chest, please be ASHAMED of yourselves. this is disturbing and so not okay.&quot;&quot;I feel so uncomfortable watching this happening to her...&quot; another user added.&quot;I'd say BLINKS don't respect their own faves, but my guess is that most people at a BLACKPINK concert are not real BLINKS, they just want to see the most popular girl group, and even touching them where they shouldn't,&quot; an X user reacted.Meanwhile, some netizens suggested alternative ways for the BLACKPINK member to interact with the attendees.&quot;In my humble opinion, Rosie should no longer go down to interact so much with the audience; she could go back to how things were before, where she chose a fan and brought them up on stage. For safety, that would be best. They don't deserve her,&quot; a user commented.&quot;Rosie should drop the idea of going down to the crowd, they're crazy. Yesterday, one pulled her injured hand and today, one touched her chest. She should reconsider taking just one fan on stage,&quot; a netizen stated.&quot;i really hope rosé stops going down to the barricades and just chooses a kid to be the lucky fan and get up on stage, some people don’t know how to be respectful to her apparently,&quot; another netizen mentioned.BLACKPINK becomes first female group to sell out two consecutive shows at Citi Field in New YorkBLACKPINK held two shows in New York on July 27 and 28, 2025, at Citi Field Stadium, making history as the first female music group to host two consecutive sold-out shows at the venue. With this feat, the girl group joined renowned stars like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, becoming the third female music act to reach this milestone.They are also the second Asian act to hold this record. At the concert, Rosé expressed her feelings about performing in New York City and shared that they became the first K-pop girl group to headline a show in the city. She said:“It's such a privilege to be able to perform here. We're the first K-pop girl group to perform here in this city.”Meanwhile, several popular celebrities attended the July 27 concert, including Zayn Malik with his daughter Khai, as well as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. They shared glimpses of their experience watching BLACKPINK perform through their Instagram Stories.BLACKPINK is set to hold their next show on August 2, 2025, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris.