“It’s so embarrassing”— Fans frustrated over limited visibility at BLACKPINK’s SoFi concert, slam YG for allegedly not installing 360 infinity screens

BLACKPINK's latest concert reportedly left a poor impression on attendees, prompting fans to criticize YG Entertainment. On July 12 and 13, 2025, the group held a two-day show for their ongoing DEADLINE World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Many attendees expressed satisfaction with the visibility, but netizens complained that YG Entertainment should have paid for a 360° screening view so that fans in the back could also enjoy the show. Additionally, others shared videos showing that the large screens installed on the stage reportedly experienced glitches.

Fans recounted their experiences at the SoFi Stadium show, resulting in a massive backlash against YG Entertainment for alleged mismanagement.

"Yg should at least pay for those sofi screens today cause it’s so embarrassing knowing bruno’s there??" a fan said.

"It's really pitiful for the upper stands, compare it to the Eras Tour where the LED main stage is so huge & the quality is top-notch, plus it's everywhere, there's even one next to the stage just for the stands. YG only cares about making money," a netizen reacted.

"Imagine being so broke you can’t even rent the Infinity Screen at SoFi like this one. YG, be serious," a user said.

BLACKPINK fans were unhappy with the alleged mishaps that happened on stage along with the issues with the screens.

"yg till when r you going to be professional for one ? From the stage accidence to the broken big screen. Make it worth for the girls , dancer , their safety and make its worth for the fan," a user stated.

"sofi is a mess. the speaker not being loud enough. the screen glitching. pixels disappearing… the girls deserve better," a netizen mentioned.

"so glad i didnt go to the bp LA show bc i literally hate sofi..i heard the side screens were messed up and they didnt even pay for the infinity screens," a fan reacted.

Fans reacted to the attendees' alleged poor experience at the BLACKPINK concert.

"It's so annoying, they make the price so high for concerts in US, but not rent the 360° screen? Many complaints occur on the upper floors Because the deadline screen is too small for SOFI Jyp can even rent it for STRAYKIDS even though their ticket prices under BP," a fan wrote.

"at this point can blackpink just leave YG, there's no additional screen like in goyang and NOW YG NOT EVEN PAYING FOR THE SOFI SCREEN????" a user said.

"Yg you so fkn chopped this is the ugliest screens ever made in SoFi Stadium," a netizen stated.

BLACKPINK becomes the first girl band to sell out two shows at SoFi Stadium in a row

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa began their highly anticipated DEADLINE World Tour with two shows on July 5-6, 2025, at Goyang Stadium. The girl group then performed in LA on July 12 and 13, 2025, marking the first stop in the North American leg.

According to the SoFi Stadium X page, BLACKPINK has now made history as the first girl group to sell out two consecutive shows at the venue. With these performances, they drew an audience of over 100K. They performed their latest song, Jump, along with hits like Kill This Love, Pink Venom, and many more.

While all four members performed solo stages with their songs, Rosé was joined by Bruno Mars on the second day of the L.A. show as a guest performer. Rosé and Bruno Mars, who topped international music charts in 2024 with their collaboration track APT., showed their onstage chemistry live at the DEADLINE concert.

For their upcoming show, BLACKPINK is set to perform at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago on July 18, 2025.

