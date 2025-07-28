"This was not on my 2025 bingo card"- Internet in a frenzy as Zayn Malik attends BLACKPINK's NYC concert with his daughter Khai

Zayn Malik's recent social media update from BLACKPINK’s concert sent the internet into a frenzy. Zayn Malik attended the second day of the DEADLINE World Tour New York show held on July 27, 2025. The English singer and songwriter shared a photo of himself along with his daughter Khai on Instagram stories enjoying the concert.He expressed his gratitude towards the YG Ent girl group, saying,“@blackpinkofficial thank you :) me and Khai loved it.”Additionally, he was also seen donning an official hoodie from the DEADLINE World Tour merch line. The story was shared across several media platforms, as many netizens were in disbelief. Fans expressed their happiness watching Zayn Malik having the best time at the concert and wished for a collaboration between the girl group and him.&quot;This was not on my 2025 bingo card,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I HAD TO CHECK IF THIS WAS LEGIT AND YES?!???? OH MY GOSH #BLACKPINK YOU ARE INSAAAAANE,&quot; a user added.&quot;I REMEMBER HIS IG LIVE THAT PEOPLE KEEP ON EDITING WITH HIM STREAMING KPOP SONG FROM THAT DAY I DID NOT BELIEVE ANY KPOP CONTENT INVOLVING HIM BUT JUST WENT TO HIS PROFILE ITS REAL,&quot; a netizen stated.Fans slammed haters for leaving hateful remarks on the girl group's live performance.&quot;at the end of the day we can all agree that #blackpink is deeply loved and respected by other artists in the industry and rest can stay mad and cry about it,&quot; a netizen wrote.&quot;see how big artist like Zayn acknowledge @BLACKPINK’s talent, it really puts into perspective how irrelevant the opinions of bitter, idle critics are,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Musicians, performers who have built a legacy appreciating #blackpink but some nugu kpop fans sitting at home will yap about them and their performances,&quot; a user added.Fans found Zayn Malik and Khai's concert moment wholesome. Many also believed that he was a true fan of the girl group.&quot;His daughter is only 5 years old and already experienced a bp concert while making him wearing the merch oh I know a diva when I see one!!!!&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;zayn becoming one of those dads who take their daughters to concerts and show up in merch is my favorite thing everrr,&quot; a user reacted.&quot;yall saying he took her to the show bc she's probably a fan when he's the one wearing the merch, HE's definitely the fangirl in question,&quot; a netizen said.BLACKPINK's DEADLINE in New York: Zayn Malik, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas attendOn July 26 and 27, 2025, BLACKPINK held their highly anticipated DEADLINE concerts at the Citi Field Stadium, becoming one of the few female acts to sell out two shows at the venue consecutively. Besides Zayn Malik and his daughter Khai, celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also seen in the audience on the second day.Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen dancing to Rosé's viral hit APT. The Heads of State actress was also seen cheering on Lisa's solo performance. Additionally, fans awaited the encore performances, where all four girls gathered to sing a solo track by a member.On the first day, Rosé expressed her gratitude towards New York fans before the encore, where they sang Jisoo's Earthquake.She said,“I feel like New York is so good with, like, reacting and celebrating with us and dancing to Jump, and the floor was really, like, shaking so hard that I thought there was an earthquake—cue the song, please.”Meanwhile, during the second day's encore, the girl group sang Jennie's Like JENNIE. The quartet's vocalists Jisoo and Rosé also surprised the fans by singing the rap verse of Jennie's solo track.BLACKPINK is set to take the DEADLINE tour to Saint-Denis’ Stade de France, in France, on August 2 and 3, 2025.