  "And you say they hate each other!?!!"- Fans react as BLACKPINK delivers an OT4 live performance of Rosé's APT. at Toronto concert

"And you say they hate each other!?!!"- Fans react as BLACKPINK delivers an OT4 live performance of Rosé's APT. at Toronto concert

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Jul 23, 2025 11:30 GMT
BLACKPINK delivers an OT4 live performance of Ros&eacute;
BLACKPINK delivers an OT4 live performance of Rosé's APT. at Toronto concert (Images Via Instagram/@blackpinkofficial)

BLACKPINK members surprised Canadian fans with the OT4 performance of Rosé’s APT. during the Toronto concert. On July 22, 2025, the girl group held the first show in Toronto for their DEADLINE world tour. As part of their world tour, they continued performing some of their most popular solo and group songs live.

In previous performances, Rosé generally sings her hit track APT. as part of her solo act. However, she was joined by her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa for an exceptional encore stage at the concert.

The video of this onstage moment went viral among fans of the YG Ent girl group. They turned to X, cheering on all four idols as they supported Rosé for the APT. encore.

"And you say they hate each other!?!!," a fan said.
"And haters will tell you they don't want to be up there and are so tired of each other... that's 4 besties partying," a user added.
"I like how the pinks let Rosé be the one who shines in this song but letting her and the public they're loving and vibing about it and it feels genuine," a netizen mentioned.
Notably, Rosé's APT. topped Billboard Canada Top 40 chart, becoming the first K-act following PSY to reach this feat. Fans stated that the OT4 BLACKPINK performance was a gift to Canadian fans.

"Canada deserves the apt treatment because, correct me if i'm wrong, the song went crazyyyy there in the charts. numbers exceeding gangnam's style, which were never done before," a fan commented.
"Rosé way of thanking Canadian for giving APT become the best hit song by K-pop act in the country," another fan commented.
"They prob played the game in their dorms tgt and now they’re singing the song with her this is a full circle moment," a netizen wrote.

Fans shared their thoughts on BLACKPINK members' bond and chemistry on stage.

"Thank you number ones for manifesting this for us and making rosé do this with the pinks, we didnt even want this but we got it anyway," a user stated.
"When a group reaches a level of security in each other that even solo songs can become group songs for a moment you know they in it for life," a netizen commented.
"These are no longer the simple kpop idols you knew (yes, I'm talking to you, other fandoms). The freedom they have allows them to enjoy the moment without overthinking it, and that's what we love, not your perfectly synchronized choreographies down to the centimeter," a netizen said.

Moments from BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE show in Toronto: Private chat on stage, Rosé doing JUMP rap, and more

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took over Rogers Stadium in Toronto on July 22, 2025, creating some moments with fans besides their performances. Jennie and Rosé are reportedly heard giving feedback to each other in between sets.

Rosé amusingly said,

“I guess Blackpink is having a little bit of a private moment on stage now.”

Additionally, the BLACKPINK members asked fans to enjoy the show by putting their phone cameras down.

Jisoo said,

“Everyone, phones down, Bbyongbongs up, please.”

Rosé added,

“We're almost at the end of the show, guys. I feel like I've probably seen videos on the internet hundreds of times; we have enough footage, I promise you. Let's try to enjoy these moments and the beautiful view.”
Moreover, BLACKPINK also performed their newly released song JUMP, where the GONE singer was seen attempting the rap verses, creating a wave of enthusiasm among fans.

Meanwhile, the girl group is set to hold their second Toronto show at Rogers Stadium on July 23, 2025.

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.

She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.

Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.

She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics.

