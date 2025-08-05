How to vote for VMAs 2025? Full Kpop nominations list as BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ leads with 8 nods, BTS’ Jimin joins Best K-pop race with ‘Who’

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the nominations for the VMAs 2025 were released, revealing several artists who bagged nods in various categories of the award show. From the K-pop industry, many idols and groups were placed under the Best K-pop nominees category.Additionally, BLACKPINK's Rosé was nominated for multiple categories for her collaborative single with Bruno Mars, APT. Here's the complete list of K-pop nominees for the VMAs 2025:Best K-pop nominees:Whiplash - aespaLike Jennie - JennieWho - JIMINEarthquake - JisooBorn Again - Lisa, Doja Cat &amp; RayeChk Chk Boom - Stray KidsToxic Till the End - RoséBest Collaboration nominee:APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno MarsBest Pop nominee:APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno MarsBest Direction nominee:APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno MarsBest Visual Effect nominee:APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno MarsSong of the Year nominee:APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno MarsBest Art Direction nominee:APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno MarsFans and interested participants can vote for the artists for the various categories through the MTV VMAs' official website. Every user will be given 20 votes to vote for their favorite artist in each category of the award show, and the votes will be refreshed every day. Fan voting will be open till September 5, 2025, at 6 pm ET.People can also cast additional votes for three categories: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best New Artist, by commenting under the pinned posts on VMAs' official Instagram account. The specific artist's hashtags should also be mentioned, and these add-ons will be available until August 8, 2025, at 6 pm ET.The winners of the VMAs 2025 will be announced on September 7, 2025, during the award show's livestream on CBS. The following article will unveil more details about the upcoming event.All you need to know about the upcoming award show, VMAs 2025The MTV VMAs 2025 is an upcoming award show that is expected to be held at the UBS Arena, New York, on September 7, 2025, at 8 pm ET. According to the nominees list rolled out today, the leading artists with the most nominations are Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and BLACKPINK's Rosé. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe entire event will also be live through CMS and MTV. Additionally, Paramount is another streaming service where the event will be broadcast. All available livestreams will be accessible to 150 countries. In other news, following the nominations of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in the Artist of the Year category, fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting to see if either of them will win the title race for most-ever VMAs wins again this year. For those who aren't aware, Taylor Swift holds the record for the most awarded artist in the VMAs' history with a total of 30 trophies. Beyoncé, on the other hand, holds 29 VMA wins.Naturally, people have also been looking forward to the winners of the other nomination categories in the VMAs 2025.