  How to vote for VMAs 2025? Full Kpop nominations list as BLACKPINK's ROSÉ leads with 8 nods, BTS' Jimin joins Best K-pop race with 'Who'

How to vote for VMAs 2025? Full Kpop nominations list as BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ leads with 8 nods, BTS’ Jimin joins Best K-pop race with ‘Who’

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Aug 05, 2025 18:22 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Rosé and BTS' Jimin (Image via Instagram/@rosesarerosie, @j.m)

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the nominations for the VMAs 2025 were released, revealing several artists who bagged nods in various categories of the award show. From the K-pop industry, many idols and groups were placed under the Best K-pop nominees category.

Additionally, BLACKPINK's Rosé was nominated for multiple categories for her collaborative single with Bruno Mars, APT. Here's the complete list of K-pop nominees for the VMAs 2025:

Best K-pop nominees:

  • Whiplash - aespa
  • Like Jennie - Jennie
  • Who - JIMIN
  • Earthquake - Jisoo
  • Born Again - Lisa, Doja Cat & Raye
  • Chk Chk Boom - Stray Kids
  • Toxic Till the End - Rosé

Best Collaboration nominee:

  • APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars

Best Pop nominee:

  • APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars
Best Direction nominee:

  • APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars

Best Visual Effect nominee:

  • APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars

Song of the Year nominee:

  • APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars

Best Art Direction nominee:

  • APT. - BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars

Fans and interested participants can vote for the artists for the various categories through the MTV VMAs' official website. Every user will be given 20 votes to vote for their favorite artist in each category of the award show, and the votes will be refreshed every day. Fan voting will be open till September 5, 2025, at 6 pm ET.

People can also cast additional votes for three categories: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best New Artist, by commenting under the pinned posts on VMAs' official Instagram account. The specific artist's hashtags should also be mentioned, and these add-ons will be available until August 8, 2025, at 6 pm ET.

The winners of the VMAs 2025 will be announced on September 7, 2025, during the award show's livestream on CBS. The following article will unveil more details about the upcoming event.

All you need to know about the upcoming award show, VMAs 2025

The MTV VMAs 2025 is an upcoming award show that is expected to be held at the UBS Arena, New York, on September 7, 2025, at 8 pm ET. According to the nominees list rolled out today, the leading artists with the most nominations are Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and BLACKPINK's Rosé.

The entire event will also be live through CMS and MTV. Additionally, Paramount is another streaming service where the event will be broadcast. All available livestreams will be accessible to 150 countries.

In other news, following the nominations of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in the Artist of the Year category, fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting to see if either of them will win the title race for most-ever VMAs wins again this year. For those who aren't aware, Taylor Swift holds the record for the most awarded artist in the VMAs' history with a total of 30 trophies. Beyoncé, on the other hand, holds 29 VMA wins.

Naturally, people have also been looking forward to the winners of the other nomination categories in the VMAs 2025.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

