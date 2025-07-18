“So disrespectful” — Fans slam MCs’ reaction after Lee Jun-young mistakenly accepts Lee Jun-hyuk’s Popularity Award at Blue Dragon Series Awards

On Friday, July 18, the 2025 Blue Dragon Series Awards were held, and an incident involving Lee Jun-young, Lee Jun-hyuk, and the MCs of the award show garnered much attention from several netizens. When the MCs were announcing the winner of the Popularity Male Award, which is a fan-voted category, one of the MCs mispronounced the winner of the award, who was Lee Jun-hyuk.However, due to the mispronunciation, Lee Jun-young mistakenly got up along with Lee Jun-hyuk. Jun-young also went up to accept the award before he realized that the announcement was wrong.Therefore, after taking the award, he rushed to hand it to Lee Jun-hyuk. Following this, the MCs continued to mock Lee Jun-young for mistaking the winner of the award. When the video of this interaction landed on the internet, netizens opined that they made Jun-young feel embarrassed and uncomfortable about a mistake that was not made by him.Additionally, several netizens stated that the MCs reaction to the incident was &quot;disrespectful.&quot; One X user tweeted:&quot;this is so disrespectful to both the actors and mc should've been more careful while announcing the name.....&quot;Netizens continued to criticize the MCs for their actions.&quot;WTF?? Did they make a mistake or both Lee Junyoung and Lee Joon Hyuk heard wrong,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;this is actually disrespectful and disgusting,&quot; added another fan.&quot;Omg junyoung it's okayyyy. MCs are supposed to lead the show smoothly and make everyone feel safe!! not mock someone who clearly misunderstood,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens expressed their disappointment with the MC's behavior and called them out for the same.&quot;like this is clearly not a hehe haha moment man f*ck them for creating this awkward embarrassing moment im so mad,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;an awards show isn’t amateur hour. That kind of mix-up isn’t just awkward, it’s outright disrespectful to both actors. Do better,&quot; added an X user.&quot;maybe i can accept him not winning but the loud disrespect is where i draw the line. apologize with tears ????&quot; said a netizen.&quot;Fr, I don’t find it funny I actually felt bad for him. Knowing Junyoung’s personality, he’s an introvert, so making this kind of mistake is really embarrassing for him.?&quot; commented another X user.Actor Lee Jun-young releases apology statement following the award announcement mishap at the 2025 Blue Dragon Series AwardsSoon after this happened, during the break time of the award show, Lee Jun-young posted an Instagram story apologizing for mishearing the announcement. He apologized to both the MCs and Lee Jun-hyuk for his mishap. “I made an absurd mistake because I couldn’t hear well at the site. To Lee Junhyuk sunbaenim and his fans, I apologize once again. Congratulations on your award!”Following the post, Lee Jun-hyuk soon reposted a response to his apology statement on his Instagram story. He thanked the actor for making the award show and the announcement more fun. He added that he has also gone through other embarrassing moments like this at other award shows.“Junyoung-ah thanks to you it was fun, don’t worry to much. I also made same mistake during AAA. It must be fate. Let’s eat together next time.”This interaction ended as Lee Jun-young posted another Instagram story thanking Lee Jun-hyuk. He wrote,“I think I’ll be able to sleep tonight thanks to hyung’s big heart. I’ll contact you hyung.”Regardless of the same, fans and netizens were still upset and displeased with the incident that unfolded at the 2025 Blue Dragon Series Awards.