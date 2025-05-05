Rising K-drama actors in 2025 so far: Choi Hyun-wook, Lee Jun-young, Cha Woo-min, and more

South Korean actors Choi Hyun-wook, Lee Jun-young, Cha Woo-min, and others have received attention and appreciation from fans for their performances in 2025 K-dramas. The young actors continue to prove their talent through different characters and roles in dramas released one after the other.

This new generation of South Korean actors—including Choi Hyun-wook, Lee Jun-young, and Cha Woo-min, among others—has showcased impressive acting prowess in shows like Weak Hero Class 1, When Life Gives You Tangerines, and Study Group.

With more acting projects set to release throughout 2025, fans have plenty to look forward to while enjoying the memorable performances in their previous dramas.

Back-to-back hit K-drama roles featuring Choi Hyun-wook, Lee Jun-young, Cha Woo-min, and more

1) Choi Hyun-wook

Choi Hyun-wook in My Dearest Nemesis (Image via Instagram/@tvn_drama)

Choi Hyun-wook is a 23-year-old South Korean actor who has previously shown his acting skills in several dramas, including D.P., Twinkling Watermelon, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Taxi Driver, and more. In 2025, he took center stage with his role as young CEO Ban Ju-yeon alongside actress Moon Ga-young.

He also went viral for reprising his role as Ahn Su-ho in Weak Hero Class 2, with his cameo showcasing his return. As per reports, Choi Hyun-wook has been cast in the upcoming drama Delusion, starring Kim Seon-ho and Bae Suzy.

2) Lee Jun-young

Lee Jun-young in Weak Hero Class 2 (Image via Instagram/@real_2junyoung)

Lee Jun-young, the idol-turned-actor, previously showcased his talents through antagonist roles in several K-dramas. He appeared in negative roles in shows like The Impossible Heir, Mask Girl, and the film Brave Citizen alongside Shin Hye-sun. Lee Jun-young once again captivated audiences with his performance as Geum Seong-je in the Netflix series Weak Hero Class 2.

He has also shown his versatility in dramas such as Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale, May I Help You?, Melo Movie, and more. Before Weak Hero Class 2, Lee Jun-young received widespread appreciation from K-drama fans for his role as Park Yeong-beom. He has once again returned to the small screen with the ongoing drama Pump Up the Healthy Love, co-starring Jung Eun-ji of APINK.

3) Cha Woo-min

Cha Woo-min in Study Group (Images via Instagram/@enter_just)

Cha Woo-min gained widespread attention for his role as Pi Han-wool in Study Group, a high school student who ran a ranking app that made other students engage in physical violence to get a higher rank.

He also impressed audiences with his back-to-back roles in Melo Movie and Buried Hearts. Previously, the actor showcased his talents in the film Brave Citizen and in K-dramas such as Weak Hero Class 1 and Night Has Come. Cha Woo-min is currently preparing for his role as Kim Hyeon in the upcoming Netflix film Untangled Love.

4) Park Ji-hoon

Park Ji-hoon in Weak Hero Class 2 (Image via Instagram/@netfkixkr)

Park Ji-hoon, widely known as a solo K-pop artist and former Wanna One member, has established himself as a prominent actor among the younger generation through several K-drama series. He has played lead roles in dramas such as Love Song for Illusion, Love Revolution, and At a Distance, Spring is Green.

Park Ji-hoon is best known for his portrayal of Yeon Si-eun in Weak Hero Class 1 & 2, winning several accolades for his acting in the first season, including awards from the Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea Drama Awards, and more. He is set to appear in the upcoming drama Man Who Lives with the King, which reportedly also stars Jeon Mi-do, Yoo Hae-jin, and more.

5) Ryeoun

Ryeoun in Weak Hero Class 2 (Image via Instagram/@netfkixkr)

Ryeoun, aka Go Yoon-hwan, has made a name for himself through dramas such as 18 Again, Twinkling Watermelon, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Adult Trainee, Death's Game, and more. He is widely popular for his father-son duo with Choi Hyun-wook in Twinkling Watermelon, where he displayed his acting prowess as Ha Eun-gyeol.

In 2025 alone, Ryeoun has appeared in three K-drama series, including Namib alongside Go Hyun-jung, the mini-series A History of Losers, and Weak Hero Class 2. In the Netflix high school drama, he captivated fans through his role as Baku, aka Park Hu-min.

6) Choo Young-woo

Choo Young-woo rose to fame with his breakout role in Netflix’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (2025), playing the character Yang Jae-won alongside veteran actor Ju Ji-hoon. However, this was not Choo Young-woo's first K-drama; he had previously acted along with Red Velvet's Joy in Once Upon a Small Town, as well as in other series like Oasis, Police University, and School 2021.

He also appeared as the main lead in The Tale of Lady Ok with Lim Ji-yeon, which aired between November 2024 and January 2025. Choo Young-woo is now gearing up for his upcoming drama Gyeonwoo and the Fairy, co-starring Cho Yi-hyun. The drama is set to be out in the second half of this year.

7) Lee Min-jae

Lee Min-jae in Weak Hero Class 2 (Image via Instagram/@netfkixkr)

South Korean actor Lee Min-jae has become one of the most talked-about cast members of Weak Hero Class 2, where he showcased both action and friendship through his role as Go Hyun-tak. Before Weak Hero Class 2, Lee Min-jae appeared in Ji Jin-hee and Lee Kyoo-hyung’s 2025 drama KICKKICKKICKKICK. He first gained attention from K-drama fans for his portrayal of the free-spirited Seo Geon-hu in Crash Course in Romance.

Moreover, Lee Min-jae has shown his talent in supporting roles in multiple dramas like Taxi Driver, Cheer Up, Love All Play, Trolley, The Golden Spoon, Racket Boys, and more. He is currently preparing for the upcoming ENA drama My Precious Star, alongside Jang Da-ah as his love interest.

8) Kang You-seok

Actor Kang You-seok is currently appearing in tvN and Netflix's ongoing medical drama Resident Playbook, where he plays the bright and likable character Um Jae-il. Viewers who watched When Life Gives You Tangerines quickly recognized him as Eun-myeong, the son of Oh Ae-sun.

Kang You-seok first caught fans’ attention in the 2021 mini-series Light on Me. He has also taken on supporting roles in K-dramas such as Black Knight and Payback: Money and Power, among others. He is set to join Moon Ga-young, Lee Jung-suk, and more in the upcoming K-drama Seocho-dong.

Meanwhile, anticipation is high for the above-mentioned K-drama actors’ upcoming performances, as they have shown their acting skills multiple times just in 2025.

