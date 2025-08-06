"Another hymn for the end times" - Internet reacts to news of Lady Gaga’s new ‘Wednesday’ song “Dead Dance” to have a music video

Lady Gaga, who has been making headlines with visuals and vocals on her ongoing MAYHEM Ball tour, was recently in the limelight for another special reason. According to Variety's report dated August 4, 2025, the singer will release a song called Dead Dance which will appear in season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday. Two sources close to the franchise have revealed that the upcoming song and its music video will be released simultaneously with Gaga's appearance in the show as Rosaline Rotwood, a &quot;legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”Netizens quickly took to X as @PopCrave broke the news and shared their opinions on Gaga's musical collaboration with the highly anticipated Netflix series. Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:&quot;another hymn for the end times, this one comes with choreography and a netflix seal of approval&quot;Judas @insiderJudasLINKanother hymn for the end times, this one comes with choreography and a netflix seal of approval&quot;Lady Gaga finna have another iconic soundtrack and acting moment WE’RE UP!&quot; an X user commented &quot;can’t wait to see what kind of crazy visuals she’s bringing this time, this is gonna be iconic&quot; another X user mentioned&quot;song of the century already along abra and garden of eden&quot; an internet user stated&quot;gaga MV: the visual tokenomics are strong&quot; another internet user saidAdditionally, fans of the singer affirmed that they were ready to stream the song and music video on arrival:&quot;not even a snippet and she already buried careers and sent fanbases into panic mode&quot; an X user tweeted&quot;WE’LL BE STREAMING DAYS AND NIGHTS!&quot; a netizen expressed &quot;MIGHT BE ONE OF HER BIGGEST HITS&quot; another netizen remarked How did Netflix's Wednesday lead to Lady Gaga's 2011 track Bloody Mary peaking on the charts a decade after its release?While Lady Gaga's association with Netflix's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role of Wednesday Addams, was announced in May 2025, the franchise helped her 2011 track Bloody Mary from the album Born This Way peak on the charts a decade after it was released.In the first installment of the series, Jenna Ortega's character dances to The Cramps' Goo Goo Muck, a scene which went viral at the time. However, fans re-posted the video by editing the background score on the dance to Gaga's Bloody Mary, resulting in the song gaining traction contrary to the time of its release.Moreover, the song became a part of a TikTok dance trend, acknowledged by Lady Gaga responding to a tweet by the Wednesday Addams account X in December 2022, stating:&quot;Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉)&quot;Additionally, Gaga recreated the viral TikTok dance trend in December 2022, resulting in the song grabbing more attention. According to Forbes' report dated November 2024, within a week of Wednesday's release in November 2022, Bloody Mary's streams hiked up by 415% followed by the song peaking at No. 10 on Billboard's pop radio chart.Moreover, the song ranked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, over a decade after its release, further garnering 586 million Spotify streams and becoming one of Lady Gaga's top 10 popular tracks on the music streaming platform.While Lady Gaga hasn't spilled much about her cameo on the Netflix series, the lead, Jenna Ortega, praised the singer during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2025.Ortega dubbed Gaga as &quot;incredibly beautiful but incredibly talented&quot;, adding that the singer could play a tree by standing in the corner and still add to the scene.