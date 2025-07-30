  • home icon
  • Music
  • "IT COUPLE OF HOLLYWOOD" — Halsey and Avan Jogia sing along to Lady Gaga's songs on their way to The MAYHEM Ball concert

"IT COUPLE OF HOLLYWOOD" — Halsey and Avan Jogia sing along to Lady Gaga's songs on their way to The MAYHEM Ball concert

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:34 GMT
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game - Source: Getty
Halsey and Avan Jogia at the basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers on January 5, 2024.(Image via Getty)

On July 30, 2025, an X handle @PopBase reposted Halsey and her beau Avan Jogia's TikTok video on their way to Lady Gaga's MAYHEM Ball concert. In the clip, the couple was seen singing along to the pop singer's 2025 track Garden of Eden.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Netizens quickly reacted to the couple's chemistry on X. Commenting on the pair who first kicked off dating rumors in September 2023, a fan wrote:

"IT COUPLE OF HOLLYWOOD"
Ad
"They're so cute together," an X user commented.
"Okay. They look great together," another X user mentioned.
"This might be the only hot pop couple right now," an internet user stated.
"One of my favorite couples in Hollywood right now I love Halsey," another internet user said.

On the other hand, internet users also praised how stylish the pair looked together.

Ad
"Unexpected duo, but they pulled up serving looks. Avan rocks," an X user tweeted.
"Halsey and Avan Jogia pulling up to Lady Gaga’s concert like it’s a fashion showdown and they already won. Serving looks before the music even starts," a netizen remarked.
"Fashion goals unlocked! 🔥 Halsey & Avan looking like a real-life movie premiere on the way to Gaga’s show," another netizen expressed.
Ad

"He’s been instrumental in my healing"—Halsey opens up about fiancé Avan Jogia's influence in her life

Avan Jogia and Halsey attend basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors on November 10, 2024. (Image via Getty)
Avan Jogia and Halsey attend basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors on November 10, 2024. (Image via Getty)

Halsey and Avan Jogia's dating rumors started making the rounds in June 2023, when Page Six published photos of the two hanging out at a beach in Spain. Months after the speculations, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in October 2023, followed by their red carpet debut at Dev Patel's Monkey Man premiere in April 2024.

Ad

The singer broke the news of her engagement to Avan by correcting @PopBase's post, where the actor was mentioned as her boyfriend, instead of fiancé. Reposting the same, the Colors singer wrote:

"***fiancé Avan Jogia."
Ad

In the month after announcing her engagement to Avan, the singer opened up about the actor's influence on her life during an interview with Rolling Stone UK in October 2024. Sharing that she met Avan on a trip to Europe and wondered "if he was a masochist for dating a sick single mother," she mentioned:

"I don’t know where I’d be without him. He’s been instrumental in my healing, my recovery, my self-concept. Not just from being sick, but I was still grappling with postpartum depression. I didn’t know how to be a person separate from being a mum."
Ad

She continued:

"I didn’t feel very autonomous in my body. But he really made me want to try because I liked him so much. It motivated me to work on myself at a time when I desperately needed to.”

For the unversed, Halsey shares a son, Ender Ridley Aydin, with her ex-partner Alev Aydin, whom she dated from 2018 to 2023, welcoming Ender in 2021.

Ad

During the same interview, the Without Me singer added how she learnt about setting boundaries with the help of her fiancé. She highlighted that he's "exceptional" at drawing the line "without compromising his niceness." However, she said that she's working on it.

While Halsey often shares moments of her relationship via Instagram posts, Avan Jogia recently spoke highly of his fiancée in an interview with PEOPLE magazine in February 2025. Avan said that he's passionate about making things, and having an artist as a partner is "one of the great joys" for him, as it allows them to converse about and contribute to their art.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications