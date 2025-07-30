"IT COUPLE OF HOLLYWOOD" — Halsey and Avan Jogia sing along to Lady Gaga's songs on their way to The MAYHEM Ball concert

On July 30, 2025, an X handle @PopBase reposted Halsey and her beau Avan Jogia's TikTok video on their way to Lady Gaga's MAYHEM Ball concert. In the clip, the couple was seen singing along to the pop singer's 2025 track Garden of Eden. Netizens quickly reacted to the couple's chemistry on X. Commenting on the pair who first kicked off dating rumors in September 2023, a fan wrote:&quot;IT COUPLE OF HOLLYWOOD&quot;vespera @vesperamystLINKIT COUPLE OF HOLLYWOOD&quot;They're so cute together,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;Okay. They look great together,&quot; another X user mentioned.&quot;This might be the only hot pop couple right now,&quot; an internet user stated.&quot;One of my favorite couples in Hollywood right now I love Halsey,&quot; another internet user said.On the other hand, internet users also praised how stylish the pair looked together.&quot;Unexpected duo, but they pulled up serving looks. Avan rocks,&quot; an X user tweeted.&quot;Halsey and Avan Jogia pulling up to Lady Gaga’s concert like it’s a fashion showdown and they already won. Serving looks before the music even starts,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;Fashion goals unlocked! 🔥 Halsey &amp; Avan looking like a real-life movie premiere on the way to Gaga’s show,&quot; another netizen expressed.&quot;He’s been instrumental in my healing&quot;—Halsey opens up about fiancé Avan Jogia's influence in her lifeAvan Jogia and Halsey attend basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors on November 10, 2024. (Image via Getty)Halsey and Avan Jogia's dating rumors started making the rounds in June 2023, when Page Six published photos of the two hanging out at a beach in Spain. Months after the speculations, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in October 2023, followed by their red carpet debut at Dev Patel's Monkey Man premiere in April 2024.The singer broke the news of her engagement to Avan by correcting @PopBase's post, where the actor was mentioned as her boyfriend, instead of fiancé. Reposting the same, the Colors singer wrote:&quot;***fiancé Avan Jogia.&quot;In the month after announcing her engagement to Avan, the singer opened up about the actor's influence on her life during an interview with Rolling Stone UK in October 2024. Sharing that she met Avan on a trip to Europe and wondered &quot;if he was a masochist for dating a sick single mother,&quot; she mentioned:&quot;I don’t know where I’d be without him. He’s been instrumental in my healing, my recovery, my self-concept. Not just from being sick, but I was still grappling with postpartum depression. I didn’t know how to be a person separate from being a mum.&quot;She continued:&quot;I didn’t feel very autonomous in my body. But he really made me want to try because I liked him so much. It motivated me to work on myself at a time when I desperately needed to.”For the unversed, Halsey shares a son, Ender Ridley Aydin, with her ex-partner Alev Aydin, whom she dated from 2018 to 2023, welcoming Ender in 2021.During the same interview, the Without Me singer added how she learnt about setting boundaries with the help of her fiancé. She highlighted that he's &quot;exceptional&quot; at drawing the line &quot;without compromising his niceness.&quot; However, she said that she's working on it.While Halsey often shares moments of her relationship via Instagram posts, Avan Jogia recently spoke highly of his fiancée in an interview with PEOPLE magazine in February 2025. Avan said that he's passionate about making things, and having an artist as a partner is &quot;one of the great joys&quot; for him, as it allows them to converse about and contribute to their art.