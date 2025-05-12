What did Halsey say about Ender? Perez Hilton says he is "triggered" after songstress claims many fans feel "super connected" to her 3-year-old son

Pop star Halsey kicked off their latest 'For My Last Trick' tour in Concord, California, on May 10, 2025. Before opening night, the artist took to Instagram to share that their 3-year-old son, Ender, would be accompanying them on tour.

Halsey posted an Instagram story and stated that, despite the connection their fans shared with Ender, she requested that they (fans) grant him the privacy he deserves. She wrote,

"If you happen to find yourself nearby him [Ender] while he watches the show, I implore you to treat him with respect and honor his privacy. I know many of you feel super connected to him and I love that! but to him, you are strangers. A LOT of strangers."

Halsey's Instagram story about her son Ender (Image via Instagram/@iamhalsey)

On May 11, media personality Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on the singer's statement on his YouTube channel. Hilton "translated" their announcement, stating that they meant for fans to not "take any photos or video of my kid."

He also questioned their choice of words while saying that their fans were "super connected" to Ender.

"Connected? I'm processing that word because that has triggered me. I love my fram, but connected? It's giving me creepy vibes. Like, cheer me on, celebrate my kids, think I'm a good dad, think they're good kids, but to feel "connected" to the children of people you don't know, that just feels weird. That's giving me like parasocial inappropriateness."

More about Halsey's son Ender

As reported by People on October 31, 2024, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known professionally as Halsey, welcomed their son Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14, 2021, with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

“Ender” is a Turkish baby name that translates to “extremely rare,” in homage to Aydin’s ancestry, while his middle name, Ridley, is of English origin, signifying “wood clearing." When Ender was 6 months old, the Colors singer released their fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which they said was inspired by “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

Speaking to Billboard in October 2021, the artist said that becoming a mother has influenced their music, and their professional priorities have shifted since welcoming Ender.

"I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring. Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him. He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything.

"The beauty of that is that it means I'm going to create when I want to. Hopefully, that means that whatever I make is going to be something that I'm just burning to get out there. Because the only expectation I have for myself is to be a really good mom, and the rest will fall into place around that."

Halsey and Aydin have prioritized co-parenting since their split in April 2023. In an interview with Call Her Daddy in October 2024, the Without Me singer announced that their fiancé, actor Avan Jogia, has also formed an "authentic" bond with Ender.

According to Billboard, Halsey's For My Last Trick tour is scheduled to conclude on July 6, 2025.

