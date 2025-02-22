"A song so old archaeologists are excited" - Netizens react to Halsey announcing she's releasing new music next week

Halsey has seemingly confirmed the release of new music in the upcoming week. Notably, the announcement was a part of multiple posts she was sharing through X (formerly Twitter). On February 22, 2025, an X user asked her,

"Does this mean we'll get old OLD songs? Or what? Bestie omg."

Halsey replied to the post on the same day by writing,

"Definitely old songs. And new ones too! And even the one I'm dropping next week."

Halsey did not disclose anything else about her upcoming project, and further updates on the same are currently awaited. Notably, the American Dad! star's latest album was The Great Impersonator, which came out in October last year and grabbed the second spot on the US Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Pop Base on X, which featured a screenshot of her tweet. One X user referred to the words "old songs" and wrote:

"A song so old archaeologists are excited."

Expand Tweet

Many of Halsey's fans shared their excitement on X about her new music.

"New music. I am very excited," an X user wrote.

"Hope it's as good as her previous tunes," a netizen stated.

"That's great can't wait," an X user mentioned.

Someone questioned whether Ashley was releasing an album or a single.

"Album or a song?" an X user wondered.

"Halsey is coming back again," another netizen commented on X.

"Her past 2 albums are bangers so I will be listening," an X user reacted.

Halsey announced a new tour in support of her album this month

The Americana star confirmed the For My Last Trick tour earlier this month, which will be covering around 32 cities. The first show is scheduled at the Concord-based Toyota Pavilion on May 10, 2025, and the final show will be held on July 6, as per a report by Billboard.

Halsey also announced the tour on Instagram on February 13, disclosing the dates. The tour will visit locations such as Dallas, Alpharetta, Bristow, Wantagh, Holmdel, Clarkston, Highland, and more.

Furthermore, she confirmed in another post on Saturday, February 22, that tickets for the tour are available now. The tour will feature guest appearances by artists and bands such as Evanescence, Hope Tala, Del Water Gap, Magdalena Bay, Royel Otis, The Warning, and many others.

The tour will be in support of Halsey's fifth album The Great Impersonator, which also reached the top spot on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart in November last year, as per a report by Forbes magazine. She grabbed this position around 10 years after the release of her EP, Room 93, which reached the 37th spot on the same chart.

