"It's like a double entendre" — Halsey speaks about the meaning behind the title of her latest album The Great Impersonator on Call Her Daddy

On April 15, 2025, Halsey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and talked about her new album, The Great Impersonator. She said the title has a double meaning, showing both her stage persona and her personal self.

Ad

Halsey(Real name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) admitted that she hadn't always been as honest as she believed, claiming this album represents her most vulnerable and truthful self. She explained that a part of the honesty in this album comes from the health crisis she faced in 2022 while battling lupus and a rare blood disorder.

Furthermore, she mentioned exploring various musical styles as if she were channeling different artists from different decades and impersonating them in the album.

Ad

Trending

“What if I debuted in the 80s the 90s music and I started exploring all these different versions of me making music in different decades so in a sense, I'm kind of impersonating other stars of that time and kind of doing an exploration."

Ashley later reflected on how healthcare providers suggested that her illness may primarily arise from the pressures of rockstar life and fame. She possessed a profound question:

Ad

"Becoming Halsey was like the craziest thing that's ever happened to me in my life, but like is this a consequence of that?"

Elsewhere in the podcast, the 30-year-old singer also questioned whether her life would be the same if she hadn't become Halsey and whether there was any way to change it.

This how my life goes? Am I a single mom and sick? And like is there any way to beat that fate or beat that destiny?

Ad

Ad

Halsey opens up about her illness in the new album

The Bad At Love singer returned to the global charts with her new album, The Great Impersonator, on October 25, 2024.

This album includes tracks like Letter to god which addresses her recent struggles with illness; the opening track features the lyrics, “Please, God, I don’t want to be sick,” offering an unfiltered glimpse into her experiences of uncertainty and pain.

Ad

She further explores her struggle with illness in Life of the Spider, expressing, "It's four in the morning and I'm layin' with my head against the toilet seat / For several days now I've been livin' here, too tired to sleep, too sick to eat."

Ad

Halsey shared a raw video illustrating her illnesses and released a deeply moving song about herself: The End. Throughout the song, she reflects on her condition, and in the first verse, she states,

“Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick/Pulls out a brand-new bag of tricks and then they lay it on me/And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain/And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry.”

Ad

The Great Impersonator was released by Columbia Records and marked Halsey's first release with the label. The album features 18 songs and pays homage to iconic artists from the '90s like David Bowie, Cher, and Dolly Patron, as reported by Daily Bruin.

READ MORE: "Well, they weren't flying the thing": Ben Shapiro reacts as Katy Perry and five others become part of Blue Origin's first "all-female" space mission

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More